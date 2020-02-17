SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Tyler Borchers on Bevo Francis list

Morningside's Borchers on watch list

Morningside senior forward Tyler Borchers made the second cut on the Bevo Francis Award watch list, which is presented annually to the player who has had the best overall season within small college basketball.

Borchers made the initial list of 100 players, along with Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb, which it was released on Jan. 15. The list was recently cut to 50 players. While Lamb didn't make the cut, Borchers did.

On March 15, the list will be cut down to 25 players and the finalists will be named on April 2. The winner will be announced on April 6.

USD women crack top 20

NEW YORK -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll.

The No. 20 Coyotes (24-2, 13-0 Summit League) are one of 12 teams in the nation that remain undefeated in conference play this season. South Dakota is one win away from clinching a share of the regular season title and two from winning it outright.

Last week’s slate included an 88-51 win over Western Illinois and a 77-73 road victory at Oral Roberts.