SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Tyler Borchers on Bevo Francis list

Morningside's Borchers on watch list
Morningside senior forward Tyler Borchers made the second cut on the Bevo Francis Award watch list, which is presented annually to the player who has had the best overall season within small college basketball.
Borchers made the initial list of 100 players, along with Briar Cliff senior Jackson Lamb, which it was released on Jan. 15. The list was recently cut to 50 players. While Lamb didn't make the cut, Borchers did.
On March 15, the list will be cut down to 25 players and the finalists will be named on April 2. The winner will be announced on April 6.
USD women crack top 20
NEW YORK -- The South Dakota women’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll.
The No. 20 Coyotes (24-2, 13-0 Summit League) are one of 12 teams in the nation that remain undefeated in conference play this season. South Dakota is one win away from clinching a share of the regular season title and two from winning it outright.
Last week’s slate included an 88-51 win over Western Illinois and a 77-73 road victory at Oral Roberts.
South Dakota’s placed five or more players in double-figures for three-straight games. Junior guard Chloe Lamb scored a career high 24 points in Saturday’s hard fought win at Oral Roberts.
No. 20 is the highest that South Dakota has ranked in the Associated Press poll. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for eight weeks this season, including seven consecutive weeks. It ties for the longest streak by a Summit League appearance in history, while the total is the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (South Dakota State, 10 weeks in 2008-09).
South Dakota hosts North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Coyote trio to take part on U.S. tryout
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A trio of South Dakota volleyball players will take part in the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryout that is set for Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Madison Jurgens, Lolo Weideman and Elizabeth Juhnke are the three Coyotes who are among the 214 athletes vying for spots into the elite high performance pipeline.
Jurgens, a sophomore, was named Summit League Setter of the Year after leading the league in assists per set and ranking sixth nationally at 11.72. Her 1,442 assists (school best in 25-point era) rank third all-time in school history.
Juhnke, a freshman, was named Summit League freshman of the Year after leading the league in kills (520) and kills per set (4.23). Her 520 kills were second-most in a single season.
Weideman, a sophomore, led the Summit League with 50 service aces, a total that ranks sixth on the Coyote all-time charts and is the most in the 25-point era.
Additionally, associate head coach Michael Runde will be serving as a court coach during the weekend’s tryouts.
The tryout will evaluate athletes from 95 colleges from across the country for spots on the U.S. Women’s National Team and the U.S. Collegiate National Team (CNT) program. Plus, four athletes will also be trying out for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Junior National Team.
U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly will direct the entire tryout process.