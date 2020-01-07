SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sets celebration for NAIA champion football team

Concordia was the regular-season champion in the GPAC last spring with a league mark of 23-5 and an overall record of 33-20. Jamestown won the GPAC Tournament Title after going 19-9 in conference play and posting an overall record of 35-18. Both Concordia and Jamestown advanced to the NAIA Baseball National Opening Round.

Morningside was picked fifth with 65 points, Briar Cliff was picked ninth with 27 and Dordt was picked 11th with 10 points.

USD women No. 22 in USA Today poll

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball extended its streak of appearances in the USA Today Coaches Poll to six consecutive weeks on Tuesday. The Coyotes clock in at No. 22 again this week.

The program previously spent five consecutive weeks in the poll from Feb. 12 to March 12 last season.

No. 22/22 South Dakota is one of five mid-majors in the poll, joining No. 15 Gonzaga, No. 18 Missouri State, No. 23 Princeton and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast. Those five teams make up the top-five of the CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll where the Coyotes rank fourth. South Dakota has been ranked in the mid-major poll for 41-straight weeks and been in the top-five for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

The 22nd-ranked Coyotes sit 14-2 overall with a 3-0 start to league play. On deck for the Coyotes is a doubleheader against Omaha on Saturday tipping off at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on GoYotes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0