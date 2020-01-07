SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sets celebration for NAIA champion football team

Morningside sets football celebration
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College invites fans to join us in celebrating our 2019 NAIA Football National Championship at Morningside Champions Day on Saturday, Jan. 25. As a thank you to our fans and to encourage the community to attend, admission at all home events that day will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to wear Morningside gear.
Morningside Champions Day will kick off with women’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 2 p.m. and men’s basketball vs. Mount Marty College at 4 p.m. There will also be a Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance Dual vs. Mount Marty (times TBD). All events are free and open to the public.
Following the basketball games and a short intermission, Morningside will host a celebration event for the 2019 NAIA Football National Champions in Allee Gymnasium. Fans will have an opportunity to take photos, congratulate and hear from players and coaches, and celebrate Morningside’s back-to-back national football championships and a 29-0 record over two seasons. Merchandise will also be available for sale.
Start time for the football recognition program is estimated for 6:15 p.m. Fans who do not attend the basketball games but wish to attend the celebration event for the football team should note that parking and seating may be limited.
Following the program, there will be a post-celebration gathering at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, which will include the game being replayed for anyone interested in seeing the Mustangs win the 2019 NAIA Football National Championship again.
Mustangs picked to win GPAC softball
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside totaled 119 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Championship. The Mustangs tallied nine first-place votes. Midland was picked second with 107 points and two first-place votes, while Jamestown was third with 97 points and the final first-place vote.
Morningside and Midland were the co-champions in the league last year with both teams going 18-4 in league play. Morningside was 30-13 overall, while Midland went 31-11. Morningside won the conference tournament by taking two of three games from Jamestown in the best of three final. Morningside and Midland both advanced to the 2019 NAIA Softball National Opening Round.
Northwestern was picked to finish sixth with 72 points, Dordt was picked seventh with 63 points and Briar Cliff was picked 12th with 20 points.
Concordia picked to win GPAC baseball
SIOUX CITY -- Concordia totaled 100 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Championship. The Bulldogs garnered 10 first-place votes as the top selection. The final first-place vote went to Jamestown, who is picked second with 89 points. Midland was third (67) and Northwestern fourth (66) after a vote of league coaches.
Concordia was the regular-season champion in the GPAC last spring with a league mark of 23-5 and an overall record of 33-20. Jamestown won the GPAC Tournament Title after going 19-9 in conference play and posting an overall record of 35-18. Both Concordia and Jamestown advanced to the NAIA Baseball National Opening Round.
Morningside was picked fifth with 65 points, Briar Cliff was picked ninth with 27 and Dordt was picked 11th with 10 points.
USD women No. 22 in USA Today poll
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball extended its streak of appearances in the USA Today Coaches Poll to six consecutive weeks on Tuesday. The Coyotes clock in at No. 22 again this week.
The program previously spent five consecutive weeks in the poll from Feb. 12 to March 12 last season.
No. 22/22 South Dakota is one of five mid-majors in the poll, joining No. 15 Gonzaga, No. 18 Missouri State, No. 23 Princeton and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast. Those five teams make up the top-five of the CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll where the Coyotes rank fourth. South Dakota has been ranked in the mid-major poll for 41-straight weeks and been in the top-five for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.
The 22nd-ranked Coyotes sit 14-2 overall with a 3-0 start to league play. On deck for the Coyotes is a doubleheader against Omaha on Saturday tipping off at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on GoYotes.com.