SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sets men's and women's basketball camps

Morningside men's basketball camp
The Morningside men's basketball summer camp for boys in grades one through eight is June 15-18.
The camp runs each day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for grades one through four and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for grades five through eight. The registration is $100 per camper and if there is three or more ina group, $80 per camper. The camp includes at camp T-shirt.
The brochure for the camp can be found on the Morningside men's basketball website under the menu tab. For more information, contact assistant coach Trent Miller at 712-274-5372 or millertr@morningside.edu.
Morningside women's basketball camp
The Morningside women's basketball summer for girls in grades two through 10 during the 2020-21 school year is June 8-11.
The camp runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for grades 2-5 and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for grades 6-10. The registration is $100 per camper and a $50 non-refundable balance of the camp fee is due on or before the first camp date. Only a limited number of players will be accepted per sessions and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The brochure for the camp can be found on the Morningside women's basketball website under the menu tab. For more information, contact assistant coach Jill Bodammer at 712-274-5286.
Morningside women's basketball golf outing
The Morningside women's basketball program set its summer golf outing for June 12 at Green Valley Golf Course.
The registration and lunch is at noon on June 12 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is a scramble format. The price is $65 per person or $260 for a team. The price includes 18 holes, a cart, food and prizes. Please include payment with the registration form. Space is limited.
Forms can be ound on the Morningside women's basketball website under the menu tab. For more information, contact assistant women's coach Jill Bodammer at 712-274-5286 or bodammer@morningside.edu.
Creighton signs 6'9 Kancleris
OMAHA, Neb. -- Modestas Kancleris has signed a letter-of-intent with the Creighton men's basketball program. Kancleris is a 6'9, forward from Kaunas, Lithuania.
He has played with European powerhouse BC Zalgris for the past four seasons. He was named to the All-Star team at the 2019 adidas Next Generation Tournament where he averaged 13.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He was a key member for the U16 and U18 Lithuanian National Teams.
At the 2017 FIBA U16 European Championship, Kancleris averaged 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in seven games.
Kancleris joins incoming freshmen Ryan Kalkbrenner (St. Louis, Mo.) and Sami Osmani (Oak Lawn, Ill.), as well as Duke transfer Alex O'Connell (Roswell, Ga.) as newcomers to the 2020-21 roster.
Creighton finished the 2019-20 season with a 24-7 record, winning a share of its first BIG EAST title. The Bluejays were ranked seventh in the year-end Associated Press poll. Early preseason polls have Creighton as a potential top-10 team for the 2020-21 season.
Bears sign return specialist Davis
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.
Davis has 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.
Chicago missed the playoffs at 8-8 last year after winning the NFC North in 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!