SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sets men's and women's basketball camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morningside men's basketball camp

The Morningside men's basketball summer camp for boys in grades one through eight is June 15-18.

The camp runs each day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for grades one through four and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for grades five through eight. The registration is $100 per camper and if there is three or more ina group, $80 per camper. The camp includes at camp T-shirt.

The brochure for the camp can be found on the Morningside men's basketball website under the menu tab. For more information, contact assistant coach Trent Miller at 712-274-5372 or millertr@morningside.edu.

Morningside women's basketball camp

The Morningside women's basketball summer for girls in grades two through 10 during the 2020-21 school year is June 8-11.

The camp runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for grades 2-5 and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for grades 6-10. The registration is $100 per camper and a $50 non-refundable balance of the camp fee is due on or before the first camp date. Only a limited number of players will be accepted per sessions and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.