Morningside sweeps golf awards
SIOUX CITY – Morningside College swept the men’s and women’s golf Player of the Week honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The freshmen combination of Torben Boeger and Laia Badosa each garnered the respective awards.
Boeger, in route to the men’s accolade, was the Mustangs’ top individual finisher as part of a runner-up team finish at the Spring Break Invitational in Opelika, Ala., March 14-15. His two-day 144 on the Grand National course was highlighted by a final round 69 which was one of only five sub-70 scores during the 36-hole event.
Badosa helped key an upper half finish at the Spring Break tourney for the Maroon women, carding a 159 which was only six strokes off the top three.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s teams are back in action March 28-29 when the women compete in Concordia University of Nebraska’s Spring Invitational and March 29-30 when the men compete at Lawrence Tech University of Michigan’s spring meet hosted by TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Nebraska commission assesses damages to parks
Lincoln, Neb. – Some Nebraska state parks, state historical parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas located along rivers and streams in eastern and central Nebraska experienced flooded roads, campgrounds and buildings this past week.
A list of parks that are closed, partially closed or accessible only by alternate route is available on the commission’s website at OutdoorNebraska.org/weatherclosures.
Additionally, the Cowboy Trail from Norfolk to Valentine will remain closed until the trail and its bridges can be inspected for safety and necessary repairs made. The public is advised to stay off the trail until it has reopened.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission asks that those with upcoming camping reservations be mindful that parks staff will not be able to make determinations about when those parks will reopen or answer questions about whether reservations might be impacted until after water levels recede.