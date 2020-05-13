SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sweeps GPAC golf awards

These requirements must be followed when conducting voluntary strength and conditioning sessions - maintain social distance by being six feet apart, follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less students, groups of 10 or less must be pre-determined, once groups are determined then students may not switch from one group to another, interaction between groups shall be avoided, sessions can only including weightlifting and exercises designed to promote physical fitness, sport-specific drills and equipment are not permitted, implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and it is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with the above requirements.