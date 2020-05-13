SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside sweeps GPAC golf awards

Morningside sweeps GPAC golf awards
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside swept all four of the Great Plains Athletic Conference honors when the GPAC All-Golf teams were announced on Wednesday.
Morningside junior Jonny Douglas was named the GPAC Men's Golfer of the Year. He claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 36-hole score of 142 (-2).
Morningside sophomores Torben Boeger and Sam Storey and senior Tyler Danke were each named to the GPAC All-Conference team along with Northwestern junior Isaac Knock and freshman Ezra Meyer.
Morningside's Maria Nava was named the GPAC Women's Golfer of the Year. Nava claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 36-hole score of 152 (+8).
Morningside sophomore Laia Badosa and juniors Sam Knight and Maria Zorrilla were named to the GPAC All-Conference team along with Briar Cliff senior Arianna Presilla and freshman Frankie Valencia and Dordt senior Alyssa Colyn.
Morningside's Todd Sapp was named both the GPAC Men's and Women's Coach of the Year. Sapp coached the men's team to the title this year with a two-round total of 588, 34 strokes better than second-place Doane. He coached the Mustangs women to the team title this year with a two-round total of 588, 34 strokes better than second-place Briar Cliff.
NSAA schools can open weight rooms
As a result of the Governor's announcement on May 11, beginning on June 1, NSAA member schools are permitted to open weight rooms for voluntary strength and conditioning sessions.
Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.
These requirements must be followed when conducting voluntary strength and conditioning sessions - maintain social distance by being six feet apart, follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less students, groups of 10 or less must be pre-determined, once groups are determined then students may not switch from one group to another, interaction between groups shall be avoided, sessions can only including weightlifting and exercises designed to promote physical fitness, sport-specific drills and equipment are not permitted, implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC and it is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with the above requirements.
Additionally, NSAA member school sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport at this time.
Should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.
Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.
NU's Abdelmassih named to ESPN list
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih was recognized by ESPN as one of the top young coaches in the country, as the website unveiled its "40 Under 40" list Wednesday morning.
ESPN college basketball writers Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway compiled the list, which attempts to rank coaches according to both achievements and potential. Abdelmassih is No. 22 on the list, which includes head coaches and assistant coaches.
Abdelmassih was instrumental in helping turnaround the Iowa State and St. John’s programs before reuniting with Fred Hoiberg at Nebraska in April of 2019. Abdelmassih’s first class at Nebraska, which was put together in just over a month, was the Huskers’ second-best class of the Big Ten era. His 2020 recruiting class features as a pair of transfers in Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh) and Kobe King (Wisconsin) who are among the top 11 transfers in the country this offseason, while junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen are listed as two of the top 20 recruits nationally by JUCORecruiting.com
During his tenure at St. John’s, Abdelmassih recruited the majority of roster for the Red Storm, including the starting lineup for the 2018-19 squad which won 21 games and reached the NCAA Tournament. He recruited three freshmen who were Big East All-Freshman Team selections while adding transfers who were major contributors.
Abdelmassih was on Hoiberg’s staff all five seasons at Iowa State, as the Cyclones made four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2014 and Big 12 Tournament titles in 2014 and 2015. He played a significant role in recruiting for the Cyclones, including All-Americans Royce White and DeAndre Kane.
