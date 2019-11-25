SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside to offer free admission to Saturday's playoff game

Norling, a 5-11 forward from Loretto, Minnesota, averaged 30 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in Wildcat road wins at South Dakota Mines (78-65) and Black Hills State (84-74). Norling scorched the nets for a career-best 32 points on 14-of-25 shooting in Thursday’s 78-65 win at South Dakota Mines and followed that performance with 28 points and a career-high 12 rebounds on 10-18 shooting in Saturday’s 84-74 victory at Black Hills State.

For the weekend, Norling shot 55.8 percent (24-43) from the field and 72.7 percent (8-11) at the free throw stripe. She also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the two games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the season, Norling is scoring an NSIC-leading 23.4 points a game and ranks sixth in the league in rebounding at 8.0 per game.

Wayne State is 4-1 on the season and is scheduled to close out the non-conference slate Tuesday evening hosting Mount Marty in a 7 p.m. contest weather permitting.

WSC men's game postponed

WAYNE, Neb. -- Due to the predicted winter storm in Nebraska Tuesday, Nebraska-Kearney officials announced Monday morning that the Wayne State at Nebraska-Kearney men's basketball game scheduled to be played in Kearney Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed until a later date.