SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside to offer free admission to Saturday's playoff game

Morningside offers free admission
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College athletics is announcing that admission to the Saturday, Nov. 30, NAIA quarterfinal round playoff football game between Morningside College and Saint Xavier University of Illinois is free of charge to the public.
Kickoff is 12 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Wayne State ranked No. 13
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 13th in the final regular season AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats received 579 points in voting conducted by a panel of Division II coaches from across the country.
The Wildcats finished the regular season at 24-7 overall following a 3-0 loss to No. 7 St. Cloud State Friday in the NSIC Volleyball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State was ranked seventh in the final NCAA Central Region Rankings released last Wednesday.
WSC's Norling earns NSIC honor
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College junior forward Erin Norling was announced as the Northern Sun Conference Women’s Basketball South Division Player of the Week following her performances in two weekend road wins for the Wildcats in the Black Hills. It’s the first time that Norling has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors.
Norling, a 5-11 forward from Loretto, Minnesota, averaged 30 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in Wildcat road wins at South Dakota Mines (78-65) and Black Hills State (84-74). Norling scorched the nets for a career-best 32 points on 14-of-25 shooting in Thursday’s 78-65 win at South Dakota Mines and followed that performance with 28 points and a career-high 12 rebounds on 10-18 shooting in Saturday’s 84-74 victory at Black Hills State.
For the weekend, Norling shot 55.8 percent (24-43) from the field and 72.7 percent (8-11) at the free throw stripe. She also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the two games.
For the season, Norling is scoring an NSIC-leading 23.4 points a game and ranks sixth in the league in rebounding at 8.0 per game.
Wayne State is 4-1 on the season and is scheduled to close out the non-conference slate Tuesday evening hosting Mount Marty in a 7 p.m. contest weather permitting.
WSC men's game postponed
WAYNE, Neb. -- Due to the predicted winter storm in Nebraska Tuesday, Nebraska-Kearney officials announced Monday morning that the Wayne State at Nebraska-Kearney men's basketball game scheduled to be played in Kearney Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed until a later date.
The two teams are attempting to work on a makeup date sometime next month. The next scheduled game for the 3-5 Wildcats will now be Saturday (November 30) when the Wildcats open Northern Sun Conference play hosting Augustana at 5:30 p.m.
ISU's Joens named player of the week
IRVING, Texas – Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens claimed her first Big 12 Player of the Week honor of her career.
Joens had the biggest week of her career, totaling 56 points and 34 rebounds in just two games. Against Texas Southern, Joens completed the first 30-20 game in ISU women's basketball history. In doing so, she became just the fourth Big 12 player to complete a 30-20 game since 1999-00, joining Brittney Griner, Courtney Paris and Danielle Crockrom.
Joens did not let up as she helped ISU to their first road win of the season. Joens tallied 26 points and 14 boards against the Bison, for her fourth career double-double and second straight. On the week the Iowa City, Iowa native averaged 28.0 points and 17.0 rebounds.
Joens is currently first in the Big 12 in scoring, with 24.3 points and third nationally. She is also third in the Big 12 with 12.3 rebounds per game and 10th in the nation.
Joens and the Cyclones are back in action on Friday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. when they take on UAPB on Cyclones.tv.