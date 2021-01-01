SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside updates COVID-19 protocols

Morningside updates COVID-19 protocols
SIOUX CITY -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all January home athletic events at Morningside College will be limited to home fans only.
Morningside encourages all fans and community members to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on the COVID-19 fan protocols at Morningside, visit msidemustangs.com/covid19-fan-protocols.
NSAA updates winter guidelines
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing and vary from community to community. Difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day. The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA as we provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season.
Each school has the authority to determine if it will continue to participate in the 2020-21 Winter Season. During the season it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight and compliance with established COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities.
The NSAA is requiring the following of schools, officials and spectators for all winter season contests:
• Active participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition/performance.
• Coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage) are required to wear face coverings at all times.
• Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.
• Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth.
• Attendance is restricted to 50% of occupancy. (Yellow DHM)
• The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments. Additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all schools, officials, judges, and spectators.
ISU women's game postponed
AMES, Iowa -- In accordance with the women's basketball game interruption guidelines, the Big 12 Conference and the Iowa State women's basketball team have announced next week's home game against Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 6, has been postponed due to Kansas being unable to meet the roster thresholds established by the league.
The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule Wednesday's game for later in the season. More information will be released when it becomes available.
Iowa State will travel to No. 19 Texas on Sunday, Jan. 3 to take on Texas at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
Iowa wrestling ranked No. 1
MAHHEIM, Penn. -- With the lion’s share of the abbreviated NCAA Division I wrestling season starting this weekend, the NWCA has released its first Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll for the 2020-21 season. Released weekly, the NWCA Division I Coaches Poll is based on dual meet results throughout the season.
After an undefeated dual season in 2019-20 and returning most of its starting lineup, Iowa received all 14 first-place votes and starts the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. As usual, the Big Ten dominates the Top 25 with 11 of its 14 teams ranked. The ACC and Big 12 Conferences each have four schools represented in the Top 25, while the EIWA, Mid-American Conference and Pac-12 each have two apiece.