SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside updates COVID-19 protocols

Morningside updates COVID-19 protocols

SIOUX CITY -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all January home athletic events at Morningside College will be limited to home fans only.

Morningside encourages all fans and community members to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow COVID-19 guidelines. For more information on the COVID-19 fan protocols at Morningside, visit msidemustangs.com/covid19-fan-protocols.

NSAA updates winter guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing and vary from community to community. Difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day. The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA as we provide opportunities to participate in the winter sports season.

Each school has the authority to determine if it will continue to participate in the 2020-21 Winter Season. During the season it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight and compliance with established COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities.