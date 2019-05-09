Morningside wins 2018-19 GPAC all-sports trophy
SIOUX CITY -- The 2018-19 Great Plains Athletic Conference athletic season is complete and with 177.5 points, Morningside is the GPAC All-Sports Champion. All 21 sports for the year have been totaled.
The GPAC All-Sports Trophy, a traveling trophy, is awarded annually to the school that finishes first in the final All-Sports standings. Points are awarded on a decreasing scale based on the finish in each of the GPAC's 21 championship sports based on either final regular season standings or the results in conference championship meets. Ties are not broken for the distribution of all sports points.
Women’s sports are awarded points on a 12-1 basis, with the men on a 11-1 basis. Soccer was awarded on a 13-1 basis for the women and 12-1 for the men (because of Presentation being an affiliate). Presentation’s placing counts in the All-Sports Standings, but they do not have a team rank in the overall All-Sports Standings as an affiliate member. Cheer and Dance are both awarded on a 12-1 basis.
All-GPAC softball teams announced
SIOUX CITY -- The All-Great Plains Athletic Conference softball team was announced with Katlin Anders from Midland earning player of the year honors and Jaylee Hinrich of Midland earning pitcher of the year honors. Midland's Mike Heard was named the coach of the year.
Morningside outfielders Carson Cameron and Mackenzie Lose, pitcher Hallie Misiaszek and catcher Ashton Whited were all named to the GPAC first team along with Dordt pitcher and utility player Rachel Evavold.
Morningside's Morgan Nixon and Ellie Cropley were both named to the second team along with Northwestern's Jennifer Boeve and Emily Bosch and Briar Cliff's Bailey Nichols.
Morningside's Lexie Stolen and Rebecca Riley were both honorable mentions along with Briar Cliff's Alayna Allen, Johanna Vaske and Rachele Heaton, Northwestern's Amber Schubert and Madison Beaver and Dordt's Tiana Soodsma and Marissa VanDenBerg.
All-GPAC baseball teams announced
SIOUX CITY -- The All-Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball team was announced with Concordia's Christian Meza named the player of the year and Dakota Wesleyan's Dom Boerger was named the pitcher of the year. Concordia's Ryan Dupic was named the coach of the year.
Morningside outfielder Andrew Kasperbauer was named to the All-GPAC first team along with Briar Cliff outfielder Rodney Scarver and catcher Brady Harpenau.
Northwestern's Ben De Boer, Drew Schutt, Austin Zylstra, Sutton Derr and Zachary Rosson were all named to the All-GPAC second team along with Briar Cliff's Nick Cole.
Briar Cliff's Connor Christiansen, Kainoa Navas, Sawyer Olson and Dalen Blair were named GPAC honorable mentions along with Dordt's Logan Cline, Lucas Nelson, Luke Drooger and Cameron Pfafman, Morningside's Dylan Gasner, Levi Davidson, Aaron Homme, Camden Parks, Elliot Conover, Nicholas Metcalf and Colby Seuntjens and Northwestern's Britton Yoder, Brady Roberts, A.J. Nitzschke, Mason O'Donnell and Colton Harold.
USD's incoming volleyball class receives recognition
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota volleyball's incoming recruiting class earned high honorable mention from PrepVolleyball.com in its 2019 class rankings.
The mention, the first in program history, places the Coyotes' 2019 class among the top 100 in the nation. The 2019 class is comprised of five freshmen, outside hitters Aimee Adams (Carroll, Iowa) and Elizabeth Juhnke (Lakeville, Minnesota), middle blockers Ally Grothusen (Bettendorf, Iowa) and Madison Harms (Sergeant Bluff, Iowa) along with defensive specialist Brooklyn Bollweg (Harrisburg, South Dakota).
Juhnke was an AVCA Under Armour All-America Honorable Mention and PrepVolleyball Senior Ace while Grothusen was also named to the PrepVolleyball Senior Ace list.
Juhnke, Harms and Bollweg were named to the AVCA Phenom List in 2017.
The 2018 campaign, one the best for the Coyotes, saw them earn the school’s first-ever NCAA Division I tournament berth after winning the school’s first-ever Summit League tournament title.