SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's home football game Saturday vs. Hastings postponed

Morningside's football game postponed

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's home football game against Hastings College on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for Hastings.

The football game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Morningside also has postponed the women's soccer match against Hastings on Wednesday due to the same reasons. There is no makeup date for the soccer match yet.

ISU's Bailey named Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas -- Iowa State senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Bailey, a native of Jacksonville, Fla, had a monster game in Iowa State’s 37-34 victory at TCU on Saturday. The senior set or tied four Iowa State school records, including equaling school single-game marks in sacks (3.5) and TFL (4.0).

Bailey registered all of his sacks in the first half for a loss of 30 yards. He also had seven tackles and a strip sack where he recovered the fumble, setting up an ISU touchdown late in the second quarter.

Bailey’s career day helped him eclipse Iowa State career records in sacks (22.0) and TFL (36.5). He currently ranks in the top-10 nationally in both categories.

