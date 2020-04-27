SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jonathan Douglas earns All-American honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas earns All-American honor

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Jonathan Douglas, who is from England, was named an NAIA PING honorable mention All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Monday.

He added the award to an all-Central Region accolade from PING/GCAA earlier this month. The lone Great Plains Athletic Conference designee, Douglas registered top 15 leaderboard efforts in each of the nine Mustangs' tournaments led by the top spot during the fall portion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in late September over the course of the season.

Douglas’ honor is the third such for the Mustangs’ program, as former standout Brandon Thompson was a second-team selection in 2012 and third-team pick in 2013.

Morningside basketball golf outing

The Morningside men's basketball program set its summer golf outing for June 19 at Green Valley Golf Course.

Registration is at noon for the outing and has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is a scramble format. The price is $80 per person or $320 for a team. The price includes 18 holes, the cart, food and prizes. Please include payment with the registration form. Space is limited.