SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside's Jonathan Douglas earns All-American honor

Douglas earns All-American honor
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside's Jonathan Douglas, who is from England, was named an NAIA PING honorable mention All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Monday.
He added the award to an all-Central Region accolade from PING/GCAA earlier this month. The lone Great Plains Athletic Conference designee, Douglas registered top 15 leaderboard efforts in each of the nine Mustangs' tournaments led by the top spot during the fall portion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference in late September over the course of the season.
Douglas’ honor is the third such for the Mustangs’ program, as former standout Brandon Thompson was a second-team selection in 2012 and third-team pick in 2013.
Morningside basketball golf outing
The Morningside men's basketball program set its summer golf outing for June 19 at Green Valley Golf Course.
Registration is at noon for the outing and has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. It is a scramble format. The price is $80 per person or $320 for a team. The price includes 18 holes, the cart, food and prizes. Please include payment with the registration form. Space is limited.
Forms can be found on the Morningside men's basketball website under the menu tab. For more information, contact head coach Jim Sykes at 712-274-5371 or at sykes@morningside.edu.
Vikings add 12 undrafted rookies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents, after a record haul of 15 draft picks over the weekend.
The Vikings announced Monday they added Oregon tackle Brady Aiello, North Carolina tight end Jake Bargas, Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena, Central Florida cornerback Nevelle Clarke, Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis, North Carolina safety Myles Dorn, Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr, Pittsburgh tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Michigan State guard Tyler Higby, Augustana center Jake Lacina, Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch, and Boise State defensive tackle David Moa.
Davis was one of the team's priorities as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis, who skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro, had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.
Lacina is the son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina, who played for the team from 1999-2002. They both played for the Division II program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which also produced Vikings Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham.
Nebraska's Easley to transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that Charlie Easley has entered the transfer portal and will transfer following the spring semester.
Easley, a 6-foot-2 guard who walked on to the Husker program out of Lincoln Pius X, played in 28 games, including four starts, as a freshman in 2019-20. He averaged 1.9 points, 0.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game and tallied five or more points on six occasions, highlighted a season-high eight points and three steals in 16 minutes against Indiana on Jan. 18. He had multiple steals on five occasions, including three each against Indiana and Michigan.
