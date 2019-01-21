7 Musketeers named to NHL Central Scouting list
The NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings of players eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft and seven Sioux City Musketeers were on the list.
Musketeer goalkeeper Ben Kraws was listed at No. 25 among goaltenders in North America. Kraws is a Miami University commit.
On the list of North American skaters, Sioux City's Bobby Brink is ranked No. 29. He is a University of Denver recruit. Marcus Kallionkieli is ranked No. 34.
Sam Stange, a University of Wisconsin recruit, is ranked No. 137 and Parker Ford, a Providence College recruit, is ranked No. 153. Adam Samuelsson is ranked No. 168 and Matthew Stienburg, a Cornell University recruit, is ranked No. 179.
There were 72 players with USHL ties that were named to the list.
Iowa State's Shayok named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State redshirt senior guard Marial Shayok has been honored as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after leading the Cyclones to wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
The Ottawa, Ontario native scored 20 points in each win and hit 50 percent (7-14) of his three-pointers for the Cyclones. In ISU’s win against No. 8 Texas Tech, Shayok was 6-for-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 3-pointers. He followed that connecting on 4-of-8 three-pointers and leading ISU in scoring with 20 points as the Cyclones earned the season sweep of the Cowboys.
Shayok leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.4 points per game.
Iowa's Wieskamp named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.
Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) helped led Iowa to a pair of victories last week at Penn State (89-82) on Wednesday and at home versus Illinois (95-71) on Sunday.
Wieskamp made all of his shot attempts in Iowa's double digit win over Illinois, going 8-of-8 from the field, including making all six 3-point attempts, and sinking both foul shots. Wieskamp’s 6-of-6 from 3-point range equaled a school record for 3-point percentage (Jeff Horner 6-of-6 versus Penn State in 2004 and Jim Bartels 6-of-6 at Ohio State in 1995). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, is one of three Big Ten freshmen to go 6-of-6 or better from 3-point territory in a single game in the last 10 seasons, joining Michigan’s Nik Stauskas (2012-13) and Ohio State’s D’Angelo Russell (2014-15).
In two games, Wieskamp averaged 17 points and six rebounds. He made 61 percent of his field goal attempts (11-of-18), including a staggering 66.7 percent (6-of-9) from 3-point range, and drained all six free throw attempts.
Iowa's Gustafson earns 8th Player of the Week honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa – For the eighth time this season, University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week.
Gustafson averaged 27.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and shot 74.0 percent from the field in three Iowa wins last week. She registered 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and shot 72.7 percent (16-for-22) from the field in Iowa’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 17, Gustafson led the Hawkeyes in points (21), rebounds (16), and assists (6) to guide the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten win over Michigan.
Gustafson registered her NCAA-leading 17th double-double of the season with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Iowa’s win over Illinois on Jan. 20. She shot 85.7 percent (12-for-14) from the field.
Iowa State's Joens named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Freshman guard Ashley Joens collected her first Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor of the season.
Joens led Iowa State with a career-high and team-high 25 points against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Iowa State toppled OU, 104-78. Joens went 8-of-13 from the floor and netted a career-high six 3-pointers, going 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Joens is Iowa State's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points and ISU's third-leading rebounder, averaging 4.6 per game.
UNI's Alber named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI wrestler Josh Alber earned Big 12 honors after knocking off No. 3 Jaydin Eierman of Missouri.
Alber is just the third Panther to earn the Big 12 Conference’s Wrestler of the Week honors since UNI joined the conference last year.
The senior is on a 10-match win streak and is one match away from a 100 victories as a Panther. He will be the first Panther since David Bonin in 2013 to notch at least 100 wins. He becomes the 20th Panther to have at least 100 wins.
The win over two-time All-American Eierman was Alber’s fourth win over a top-20 opponent this year. It was the highest ranked wrestler he has beaten so far this season.
Alber wrapped up the week of competition with a 5-0 decision over Air Force’s Garrett O’Shea. His 10-match win streaks dates back to the start of the Midlands Championships Dec. 29.