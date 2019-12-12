SPORTS BRIEFS: NAIA volleyball, football Academic All-Americans announced

NAIA Academic All-Americans announced
Northwestern volleyball player Lacey Wacker was named a NAIA Academic All-American on Thursday.
Wacker, a junior setter for the Red Raiders, has a 3.81 GPA and is a Physical Education/Health Major.
Morningside had five players named to the NAIA Academic All-American football team on Thursday. Dordt and Northwestern each had one player named to the team.
Morningside junior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier has a 3.88 GPA and is majoring in Business Administration. Junior defensive lineman Seth Maitlen has a 3.86 GPA and majors in Social & Behavioral Science/General Psychology. For the second time, linebacker Jacob Katzer is an Academic All-American. The senior has a 4.00 GPA and is majoring in Biology/Chemistry. Senior linebacker Joel Katzer has a 4.00 GPA and is majoring in Biology/Chemistry. Senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen has a 3.89 GPA and is majoring in Biology/Chemistry.
Dordt junior defensive lineman David Kacmarynski has a 3.80 GPA and is majoring in History/Political Sciences.
Northwestern senior defensive lineman Colin Snyder has a 3.91 GPA and is majoring in Exercise Science.
Morningside's Golge earns honorable mention
Morningside sophomore men’s soccer forward Okan Golge was tabbed a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ United Soccer Coaches honorable mention All-American.
The first Mustang All-American notable since 2006, Golge adds the honorable mention All-American moniker to his Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year award. He helped lead head coach Tom Maxon’s squad to the school’s first regular season conference championship and initial national tournament victory this past fall.
You have free articles remaining.
He concluded the season ranked among the nation’s top 10 in game-winning goals (six – No. 5), total points (52 – No. 6) and total goals (23 – No. 7). Golge set new single-season program standards in goals and points.
Dordt's Feenstra garners award
Dordt's Erika Feenstra was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week.
Feenstra, a junior, averaged 22.7 points per game in three wins for the Defenders. On the week, she converted 62 percent of her field goals and leads the nation in field goal percentage. She also pulled down eight boards in two wins.
USD has three on All-Region
LEXINGTON, KY. -- South Dakota had three players receive recognition from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on the All-Midwest Region Team.
Madison Jurgens and Elizabeth Juhnke were named to the first team while Sami Slaughter was named honorable mention. Additionally, Juhnke was named Region Freshman of the Year.
Juhnke, a six-rotation player, leads the Summit League in kills per set (4.13) while ranking second in total kills (458), a total that currently sits seventh on the single season chart. She also had 71 total blocks and 330 digs on the season.
Jurgens, a sophomore setter, ranks fifth nationally in assists per set at 11.80. The Summit League Setter of the Year is also a six-rotation player who has contributed 294 digs and 41 service aces this season. Her 1,310 assists currently have her fifth on the single season chart.
Slaughter, a junior, is the Coyotes second leading hitter with 390 kills, averaging 3.51 kills per set. The outside hitter also has 62 total blocks on the season.
The trio helped South Dakota post a 16-0 Summit League slate to win its first outright league regular season title. The Coyotes are currently 30-2 overall.