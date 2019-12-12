SPORTS BRIEFS: NAIA volleyball, football Academic All-Americans announced

Madison Jurgens and Elizabeth Juhnke were named to the first team while Sami Slaughter was named honorable mention. Additionally, Juhnke was named Region Freshman of the Year.

Juhnke, a six-rotation player, leads the Summit League in kills per set (4.13) while ranking second in total kills (458), a total that currently sits seventh on the single season chart. She also had 71 total blocks and 330 digs on the season.

Jurgens, a sophomore setter, ranks fifth nationally in assists per set at 11.80. The Summit League Setter of the Year is also a six-rotation player who has contributed 294 digs and 41 service aces this season. Her 1,310 assists currently have her fifth on the single season chart.

Slaughter, a junior, is the Coyotes second leading hitter with 390 kills, averaging 3.51 kills per set. The outside hitter also has 62 total blocks on the season.

The trio helped South Dakota post a 16-0 Summit League slate to win its first outright league regular season title. The Coyotes are currently 30-2 overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0