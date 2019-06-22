NCAA champ Foster to hold camp
University of Northern Iowa wrestling champion Drew Foster will be on had for the Siouxland Wrestling Academy camp on June 29-30.
The cost is $75 per wrestling and is for grades three through 12 as of the 2019-2020 school year. The camp will be held at Bishop Heelan at the CYO Gym.
Foster won the national title this past season and is a three-time national qualifier. Pablo Ubasa Jr. will also be on hand and he coached five NCAA national champions.
To sign up, go to the Siouxland Wrestling Academy's Facebook page.
ISU's Shayok drafted by 76ers
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State guard Marial Shayok was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Iowa State has had 13 players drafted since the Big 12 was formed in 1996-97, the third-best total in the league.
He become just the eighth Division I player this decade to average 18.5 points and shoot 49 percent from the field, 38 percent behind the arc and 87 percent at the free-throw line.
Shayok was also named the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 18 points in wins against Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas with his three-pointers late in the semifinal win against the Wildcats highlighting the mid-March run.
Shayok becomes the seventh player that Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has had drafted in his eight years as a college coach (Murray State and Iowa State).
USD signee Wood named POY
VERMILLION, S.D. -- For the second-straight season, the South Dakota soccer team will have the reigning South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year on its roster. Lexie Wood, an incoming freshman from Rapid City, South Dakota, recently received the prestigious award.
Wood is set to join rising sophomore Joana Zanin on the Coyotes’ roster, giving USD the last two award winners from the Rushmore State on the same roster.
Wood scored 15 goals and assisted on nine others during her senior season, leading Stevens High School to an 11-3-1 record and advancing to the Class AA state title game. She earned first-team all-state accolades and was named MVP of the South Dakota All-Star Game. She concluded her prep career with 22 goals and 14 assists.
Athlon names four Hawkeyes preseason All-Americans
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Four University of Iowa football student-athletes -- junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, junior offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and junior offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs -- were named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-America Team.
Epenesa and Smith-Marsette, as a return specialist, were named to the first team. Jackson was a second-team selection, while Wirfs was a fourth-team selection.
Epenesa (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) was previously named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and to the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Last season, he led the Big Ten Conference and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors. As a sophomore, he totaled 37 stacks with 16.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, four pass break-ups, and one fumble recovery.
Smith-Marsette (6-1, 177), was previously named an Athlon Sports preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection as a return specialist. He was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten last season. He led the Big Ten and ranked second in the nation in kickoff return average (29.5). He was 12th in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards and set an Outback Bowl record with 150 yards in kickoff returns in Iowa's 27-22 win over No. 18 Mississippi State. He also recorded 23 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.
Jackson (6-7, 320) earned preseason first team All-Big Ten honors by Athlon Sports. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago. He has started 12 straight games at left tackle, helping the Hawkeye offense average 31.2 points per game last season. He has started 24 games in two seasons.
Wirfs (6-5, 320) was previously named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten second team. He started 12 straight games at right tackle a year ago and has 20 starts in his two seasons. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition last season.