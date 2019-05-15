Huskers add two more
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln - Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg added two recruits when Samari Curtis (Xenia, Ohio) signed to play basketball for the Huskers and the program added Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker.
Curtis, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, was Ohio Mr. Basketball in 2019, averaging 33.8 points and 5.2 assists per game at Xenia High School. He shot 51 percent from the field as a senior.
He finished his career with a school-record 2,109 points, breaking the previous mark by nearly 500 points. He averaged more than 30 points per game in each of his final two seasons at the school.
Curtis, who originally signed with Cincinnati last fall, is a four-star selection by ESPN.com, while he also ranks among the top-200 recruits nationally by 247Sports.
As a junior, he averaged 30.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field en route to third-team All-Ohio accolades by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Curtis also garnered honorable-mention honors as a sophomore when he averaged 24.1 points per game.
Curtis becomes the 11th scholarship player to sign or re-affirm his commitment since Hoiberg took over the Husker basketball program on March 30. The Huskers lose four starters from a year ago while junior forward Isaiah Roby is testing the waters of the NBA process. Curtis joins fellow freshmen Yvan Ouedraogo, Akol Arop and Kevin Cross while the rest of the class includes graduate transfers Matej Kavas and Haanif Cheatham, junior college transfers Jervay Green and Cam Mack and transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Walker.
Walker, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, spent the last two seasons at the University of Tennessee, appearing in 64 contests. He will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019-20 season.
Walker played in 30 games as a sophomore. He came off the bench and averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in just over five minutes per contest.
As a freshman, he appeared in 34 of the Vols’ 35 contests and averaged 1.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game.
He spent his senior and postgrad years at Sunrise (Kan.) Christian Academy, where he averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game in 2016-17. He was a four-star prospect by ESPN.com and three-star choice by Rivals and 247Sports, which rated him as the No. 2 prospect in Missouri in 2017.
WSC's Hanson, Obrecht collect honors
WAYNE, Neb. -- Andrew Hanson and Ryan Obrecht from Wayne State College were named to the D2CCA Baseball All-Central Region Team. Both players received Second Team All-Central Region honors.
Hanson, a sophomore designated hitter, received Second Team All-NSIC honors with a .303 batting average this season. He produced five homers with 31 RBIs and ranked second on the team in stolen bases (14-16) and was third on the team in hits with 54.
Obrecht, a freshman pitcher, was named First Team All-NSIC after a stellar freshman season on the hill for the Wildcats. He posted a 7-2 record in 12 appearances and nine starts with a 2.04 ERA, ranking fourth in the NSIC. In 57 1/3 innings of work, Obrecht allowed just 40 hits and 13 earned runs while striking out 50 batters with just 15 walks.
Obrecht had a streak of 21 1/3 scoreless innings late in the season that included three straight shutout wins at Minot State, at Winona State and vs. Concordia-St. Paul. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning vs. Concordia-St. Paul on April 24 and finished with a season-high 10 strikeouts and a one-hit shutout in an 11-0 win, resulting in NSIC Pitcher of the Week honors. Obrecht led the NSIC this season in opponent batting average (.194), tied for first in fewest earned runs allowed (13), tied for second in fewest hits allowed (40) and tied for sixth in wins (seven). He was also the only pitcher in the NSIC this season to not allow a home run.
Wayne State College finished the 2019 season at 32-18 overall and fifth place in the NSIC with a 23-12 league mark.