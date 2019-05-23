Heiman joins USD men
VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball roster added height on Thursday as head coach Todd Lee announced the addition of Brady Heiman, a 6-11 transfer from Nebraska.
Heiman played in 30 games with the Huskers as a true freshman, making his debut with 13 rebounds and nine points in 21 minutes of action against Mississippi Valley State. For the season, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest, reaching double figure minutes on 11 occasions.
In 15 minutes of action at Minnesota, he was 4-of-4 from the field with nine points, all highs during Big Ten action.
A native of Springfield, Nebraska, Heiman set school records for Platteview High School with 883 rebounds and 523 blocked shots while adding 1,315 points as a four-year starter. He is a first-team Super State honoree by the Lincoln Journal Star and an All-Nebraska selection by the Omaha World-Herald as a senior with honorable mentions to both publications as a junior.
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Heiman will have to sit out the 2019-20 season but USD is looking to file a waiver with the NCAA regarding the circumstances that his scholarship was not renewed at Nebraska.
Buena Vista hires Johnson as men's coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista University Director of Athletics Jack Denholm has announced that Trevor Johnson has been hired as the university's new head men's basketball coach.
Johnson has a wealth of Division III experience as both a player and coach. He spent last season serving as an assistant men's basketball coach at Johns Hopkins University and helped lead the Bluejays to an 18-9 overall record and a runner-up finish in both the Centennial Conference's regular season and conference tournament.
Johnson's coaching career got started when he was hired as an assistant men's basketball coach at his alma mater of Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2014 where he stayed until departing for Johns Hopkins prior to last season.
Johnson was on the bench for the Prairie Wolves' national championship run in 2017-18 and was part of a program that went a combined 81-32 (.722) during his tenure.
In addition to his coaching duties at NWU, Johnson also served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2017-18 where he assisted in developing training programs for three different sports and was an assistant to the athletic director/facilities director in 2015-16.
Johnson was a member of the Prairie Wolves basketball team from 2010-14 and was a four-year starter. As a senior in 2014, he went on to earn First Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors, Honorable Mention All-American status and was a Jostens Award Finalist in Division III. He scored over 1,000 career points and was a two-time NAIA Scholar Athlete, two-time First Team Academic All-District and was an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Award winner in 2014.
He received a bachelors degree in Biology from Nebraska Wesleyan in May of 2014 and later went on to earn his masters degree in Management from Doane University in 2017.
USD volleyball adds Zuluaga
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson has announced the addition of setter Pamela Zuluaga to the 2019 roster.
Zuluaga, a former National Junior College All-American at Mineral Area College, spent the 2018 season as a junior at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Zuluaga saw action in 29 matches and 113 sets for the Trojans as part of their 6-2 rotation. She contributed 586 assists, averaging 5.19 per set, while also chipping in 229 total digs.
Zuluaga tallied 20 or more assists in 15 matches, registering nine double-doubles on the year.
South Dakota posted a 21-10 record and qualified for the NCAA Tournament at the Division I level for the first time in school history. The Coyotes secured the NCAA berth by beating Denver to capture the program’s first Summit League tourney title.