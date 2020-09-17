SPORTS BRIEFS: New Raceway Park to hold season championships

Raceway Park to hold season championship
JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park will have its annual season championship races on Sunday. A number of the divisions are in tight battles, making for an entertaining day on Sunday.
"Points races are heating up pretty good," Raceway Park promoter Denny Moore said. "A couple of them are pretty close. Some of them its one or two points in between first and second. I am pretty excited about it. The track has been hard and fast and the races have been good.
"We've been getting good crowds considering what we are going through."
The five IMCA divisions are Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Modifieds and Stock Cars. Chris Mills has the IMCA Modifieds division under wraps. The others are tightly contested.
In two weeks, the New Raceway Park is hosting the South Dakota Nationals on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3. Those will be the last races of the weekend.
Morningside's Reynders into HOF
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College President John Reynders has been selected as an inductee into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Hall of Fame.
He is the fourth Morningside College NAIA Hall of Fame honoree, joining former student-athlete and Major League Baseball pitcher Paul Splittorff; former baseball coach Don Protexter; and former men’s basketball coach A.W. Buckingham.
Reynders work in athletics has been a catalyst for much success within the Morningside program. He oversaw the successful transition of Morningside athletics from NCAA Division II to the NAIA, which resulted in the college going from 12 teams in 2000 to 28 sports in 2019. During that time, the Mustangs have claimed four NAIA women's basketball national championships, two NAIA football national titles, were awarded the Great Plains Athletic Conference All-Sports trophy six of the last nine years, and earned dozens of individual national championship placings, as well as national recognition for academic performance and character programs.
Reynders has served the national association on multiple levels. He’s been chair of the NAIA Council of Presidents and a Council of Presidents’ Chair-Elect while being a member of the Council of Presidents’ Executive Committee. He has held roles with the Growth Advisory Panel; Drug Testing & Education Committee; Membership Committee; Football Championship Task Force; Eligibility Task Force; and has been an advisor to the Competitive Experience Committee.
Drone lands at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (AP) — Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.
As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.
The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.
Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.
