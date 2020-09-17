SPORTS BRIEFS: New Raceway Park to hold season championships

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raceway Park to hold season championship

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park will have its annual season championship races on Sunday. A number of the divisions are in tight battles, making for an entertaining day on Sunday.

"Points races are heating up pretty good," Raceway Park promoter Denny Moore said. "A couple of them are pretty close. Some of them its one or two points in between first and second. I am pretty excited about it. The track has been hard and fast and the races have been good.

"We've been getting good crowds considering what we are going through."

The five IMCA divisions are Sport Compacts, Hobby Stocks, Sport Modifieds and Stock Cars. Chris Mills has the IMCA Modifieds division under wraps. The others are tightly contested.

In two weeks, the New Raceway Park is hosting the South Dakota Nationals on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3. Those will be the last races of the weekend.

Morningside's Reynders into HOF

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College President John Reynders has been selected as an inductee into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Hall of Fame.