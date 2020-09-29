SPORTS BRIEFS: New Raceway Park to hold South Dakota Nationals, Musketeers announce schedule

New Raceway Park to hold S.D. Nationals
JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park will conclude its season with the South Dakota Nationals on Friday and Saturday.
The gates will open for the grandstands at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and racing starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, hot laps start at 6 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30 p.m.
"We have a lot of interest in this and a lot of preregistration from racers from around the Midwest," Raceway Park promoter Denny Moore said. "We are expecting a big turnout for it."
The races will be with IMCA rules and the payout for first-place for the Modifieds will be $1,200 currently, but the purses for each division has been bumped up throughout the week due to new sponsors.
The divisions will be Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts.
USHL, Musketeers announce schedules
SIOUX CITY -- The USHL announced the schedules for the 2020-21 season and the Sioux City Musketeers followed by releasing their schedule on Tuesday.
The Musketeers’ first game is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, a 7:05 p.m. faceoff at the Tyson Events Center against Tri-City.
This season, most Western Conference opponents will play teams from the same conference, while most Eastern Conference opponents will face teams from the same conference. Due to Cedar Rapids and Madison’s announcement to not play this season, Waterloo and Des Moines will play between both conferences. Each team will play 27 home games and the same number on the road making the season 54 games total.
The USHL Board of Directors unanimously voted to play conference games only to cut expenses and eliminate time on the bus for the safety of its players.
Three of the Musketeers’ first six games of the season will be on home ice. Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVHC) will sponsor the season opener against Tri-City. That night, the first 1,400 fans will receive facemasks sponsored by FVHC.
Fargo and Sioux Falls are the teams the Musketeers will face the most, with 10 games each -- five at home and five on the road. There will also be four home and four away games against Tri-City and Omaha, while there will be three home and three away games against Des Moines, Lincoln and Waterloo.
All Musketeer home games will begin at 7:05 p.m., except for the 3:05 p.m. Sunday starts. The Musketeers have also announced a few of their promotional nights for the season. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s will sponsor Cross Check Cancer Night on Saturday, Jan. 16, against Sioux Falls. Players will wear lavender jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. The ice will be lavender. Money raised will go to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.
Dunes Surgical Hospital will sponsor Military Night on Saturday, Jan. 2, versus Omaha. Players will wear military-focused jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game. Money raised will go to Midwest Honor Flight.
Scheels is sponsoring First Responders Night on Saturday, February 6, against Des Moines. The Musketeers will recognize all local area firefighters and law enforcement members. A pre-game ceremony will take place with emergency vehicles on the ice during the National Anthem. The remainder of the 2020-21 promotional schedule will be released soon.
