SPORTS BRIEFS: New Raceway Park to hold South Dakota Nationals, Musketeers announce schedule

This season, most Western Conference opponents will play teams from the same conference, while most Eastern Conference opponents will face teams from the same conference. Due to Cedar Rapids and Madison’s announcement to not play this season, Waterloo and Des Moines will play between both conferences. Each team will play 27 home games and the same number on the road making the season 54 games total.

The USHL Board of Directors unanimously voted to play conference games only to cut expenses and eliminate time on the bus for the safety of its players.

Three of the Musketeers’ first six games of the season will be on home ice. Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVHC) will sponsor the season opener against Tri-City. That night, the first 1,400 fans will receive facemasks sponsored by FVHC.

Fargo and Sioux Falls are the teams the Musketeers will face the most, with 10 games each -- five at home and five on the road. There will also be four home and four away games against Tri-City and Omaha, while there will be three home and three away games against Des Moines, Lincoln and Waterloo.