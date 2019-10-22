Wedel, Wacker named National Players of the Week
KANSAS CITY -- Northwestern had two players earn National Player of the Week honors as Anna Wedel was named the attacker of the week and Lacey Wacker was named the setter of the week.
Wedel set a career-high and school single-match record with 32 kills against 22nd-ranked Dordt and recorded two double-doubles in the two Red Raider wins.
She finished the week with 58 kills and a .445 attack percentage. She added 32 digs.
Wacker recorded a career-high 70 assists against 22nd-ranked Dordt. She finished the week with 118 assists and 28 digs.
Both players were also named GPAC Players of the Week.
Dordt's Van Zalen earns GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- Dordt's Alaina Van Zalen was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
Van Zalen, a junior, scored a goal in each of Dordt's GPAC wins this week as the Defenders improved to 8-1-1 in league play. Six of her career-high 10 goals this season have come in conference play.
Trio earns GPAC football awards
SIOUX CITY -- Two players from Northwestern and one from Morningside all earned Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the week honors.
Northwestern wide receiver Shane Solberg was named the GPAC offensive player of the week. The junior caught 10 passes for 179 yards to become the all-time leader in receiving yards at Northwestern. Solberg now has 2,573 receiving yards in his career.
It was his second game with 10 or more catches this season. He needsd just four catches to tie the Red Raiders record for career receptions. Solberg is second in the GPAC in both yards and catches and he ranks in the top-10 in both categories in the NAIA.
Northwestern linebacker Tanner Maschacek was named the GPAC defensive player of the week. The senior had 12 tackles, one shy of his season high and it's the third time he has totaled 10 or more tackles in a game this season. He also had three sacks, forced and recovered a fumble.
Machacek ranks second in teh GPAC in tackles and fourth in sacks.
Morningside's Joshua Miller was named the GPAC special teams player of the week. The freshman blocked a punt that led to a safety. It was his second blocked kick this season.
USD to host Coyote Craziness
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball are set to tip off the 2019-20 campaign this Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with Coyote Craziness, featuring scrimmages from both teams, a three-point contest and post-event autographs.
Doors will open for the event at 5 p.m. before activities get underway at 5:30, starting with 15-minute scrimmages from both the men’s and women’s teams. The Coyotes swept the Preseason Summit League Players of the Year with Stanley Umude and Ciara Duffy, and the women have been tabbed the preseason favorites while the men were picked second in the preseason poll.
Both teams will be paired in an eight-team bracket for a three-point contest, with the winning team then taking on a pair of students. Head coaches Todd Lee and Dawn Plitzuweit are also set to compete against one another in a free throw contest.
The night will continue with a student in the crowd being chosen for a chance to win a TV with a half-court shot. Both teams will close the event with autographs on the concourse of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with all fans invited to come meet this year’s Coyotes.