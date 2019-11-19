SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Kooima, Machacek lead GPAC honorees

Kooima, Machacek lead GPAC honorees

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College football team swept the top two player awards for the GPAC football season.

Red Raiders quarterback Tyson Kooima was named Tuesday the league's offensive player of the year while linebacker Tanner Machacek earned defensive player of the year.

Kooima ranks sixth in the NAIA in passing yards (2,797) and third in the GPAC with 25 touchdown passes. The junior has thrown for 300-plus yards in four games and for multiple touchdowns in eight of his 10 games played.

Machacek, now a four-time all-conference selection and three-time first team pick, leads the Raider defense with a career-best 88 tackles, fourth most in the conference. The senior linebacker is fifth in the GPAC with eight quarterback sacks and is tied for the GPAC lead with three forced fumbles.

Northwestern also had seven men in the first-team group, including running back Jacob Kalgonis and wide receiver Shane Solberg.

Morningside coach Steve Ryan was named the conference coach of the year after the Mustangs went through the regular season without a loss.