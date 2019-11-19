SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Kooima, Machacek lead GPAC honorees

Kooima, Machacek lead GPAC honorees
SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College football team swept the top two player awards for the GPAC football season.
Red Raiders quarterback Tyson Kooima was named Tuesday the league's offensive player of the year while linebacker Tanner Machacek earned defensive player of the year.
Kooima ranks sixth in the NAIA in passing yards (2,797) and third in the GPAC with 25 touchdown passes. The junior has thrown for 300-plus yards in four games and for multiple touchdowns in eight of his 10 games played.
Machacek, now a four-time all-conference selection and three-time first team pick, leads the Raider defense with a career-best 88 tackles, fourth most in the conference. The senior linebacker is fifth in the GPAC with eight quarterback sacks and is tied for the GPAC lead with three forced fumbles.
Northwestern also had seven men in the first-team group, including running back Jacob Kalgonis and wide receiver Shane Solberg.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan was named the conference coach of the year after the Mustangs went through the regular season without a loss.
The Mustangs also had 13 first-team all-conference honorees. The Mustangs offense had: running back Arnijae Ponder, receivers Bo Els, Reid Jurgensmeier and Addison Ross as well as offensive linemen Nate Nissen and Garrett Temme.
Els also received a first-team spot as a punt return specalist.
Defensively, Morningside's first-team included linemen Seth Maitlen and Alex Paulson, linebackers Joel Katzer and Jacob Katzer as well as Deion Clayborne and Klayton Nordeen in the secondary.
Briar Cliff had three first-team recipients: Offensive lineman Kory Woodruff, defensive lineman Robert Robinson and defensive back Alexander Johnson.
Dordt had three men on the first-team list: Linebacker David Kacmarynski, running back Levi Schoonhoven and offensive lineman William Vander Woude.
ISU's Joens has historic day in win
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University sophomore Ashley Joens put up the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in school history on Tuesday to lead Iowa State (2-1) to a 79-59 victory over Texas Southern (1-2) at Hilton Coliseum.
Joens' 20 rebounds are tied for the third-most in a single game in program history, and her 16 made free throws tied the single-game program mark, set by Angie Welle.
Joens connected on 15 of 16 free throws in the second half.
Nebraska's Kubik named freshman of the week
CHICAGO — Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten freshman of the week, the conference office announced on Monday.
Kubik averaged 4.38 kills per set and 2.25 digs per set in wins over Michigan State and Iowa last week and was honored with her second career Big Ten freshman of the week honor.
Kubik had 19 kills and tied her career high with 16 digs in the five-set win over Iowa on Saturday. She recorded 16 kills on .306 hitting in a sweep at Michigan State last Wednesday.