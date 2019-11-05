NW's Wacker earns 4th GPAC honor
SIOUX CITY -- Northwestern's Lacey Wacker earned her fourth Great Plains Athletic Conference honor of the season by being named the GPAC Setter of the Week.
The junior averaged 11.5 assists per set while leading the Red Raiders to sweeps of Doane and Hastings. Wacker put up 35 assists in the win over Doane and 34 assists against Hastings. She directed a Red Raider offense that hit .366 for the week.
With the wins, Northwestern clinched the GPAC regular season title, its seventh title since the GPAC started in 2000.
Hafner named player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- After clinching its first-ever Great Plains Athletic Conference title, Morningside had GPAC soccer men's offensive player of the week as Aaron Hafner earned the honor.
Hafner, a sophomore, had a pair of game-winning goals last week. The first was against seventh-ranked Hastings in overtime and the second was with just 27 seconds left against Briar Cliff, which clinched the regular season GPAC title for the Mustangs.
USD's Slaughter earns Summit honor
SIOUX FALLS -- South Dakota junior outside hitter Sami Slaughter has been named the Summit League co-offensive player of the week.
Slaughter earns her second offensive player of the week honor this season. She totaled 32 kills in two matches, averaging 4.00 kills per set as the Coyotes remained perfect in the Summit League with wins over Omaha and Denver.
Slaughter had 16 kills apiece in both wins, hitting .256 against Omaha and .414 against Denver
This season Slaughter is averaging 3.45 kills per set.
The Coyotes, 23-1 overall and 12-0 in Summit League.
USD's Fuchs, Pederson claim honors
You have free articles remaining.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Cooper Fuchs and junior Haley Pederson have been named Summit League athletes of the week.
Fuchs, named male swimmer of the week for the first time in his career, had five first-place efforts during the two-day USD Quad Duals held at Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls. Pederson, meanwhile, earns her third female diver of the week honor this season.
Fuchs swam to individual victories in the 50 free (20.73) and 100 free in 46.75 on the opening day while also contributing a leg on the victorious 200 free relay that swam 1:23.45. His 20.65 leadoff split is good for fifth all-time on the Coyote Top 10 list.
He came back on day two to finish second in the 50 free in 20.93 while also participating in winning relays, the 200 medley and 400 free.
Pederson posted three top-three finishes over the course of the two-day event, posting a season-best of 272.60 while winning the three-meter competition on day two.
She finished second in the one-meter with 240.05 on day two and third on day one with 236.80.
ISU's Olson named Burlsworth finalist
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State senior offensive lineman Collin Olson has been named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The Burlsworth Trophy is given annually to the nation's most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on.
Olson had zero Division I offers out of high school. He decided to join the Iowa State football team as a walk-on, spending three years as a practice player on the defensive line.
In the Spring of 2018, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell asked Olson if he could move to the offensive line.Olson accepted and started working with the offensive line heading into his redshirt junior season.
Olson was inserted into the starting lineup at guard after the second game of the 2018 season.
Olson, who was placed on scholarship prior to the start of the 2019 season, has started the last 19 games for the Cyclones. After the season-opener vs. UNI, Iowa State's starting center Colin Newell went down with an injury. Olson moved over to center.