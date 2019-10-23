Northwestern ranked No. 1
KANSAS CITY -- For the second time in the program's history, the Northwestern College volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Coaches Poll.
Northwestern, which is 23-0 on the season, was ranked No. 2 in the last three polls. The Red Raiders are the only unbeaten team left in NAIA and are 11-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Northwestern received 20 of the 21 first-place votes.
The Red Raiders have three straight wins over ranked teams - including a sweep of Jamestown on Monday. The last time Northwestern was ranked No. 1 was in 1994 after starting 36-0.
Dordt moved up two spots to No. 20 in the poll and is 16-8 on the season after beating Morningside on Wednesday. Morningside is receiving votes in the poll.
USD's Ripperda earns 4th Summit award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota junior Abby Ripperda has been named the Summit League Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the period ended Oct. 20. This marks the fourth time this season that Ripperda has received the honor from the league.
After making her season debut at 6,000 meters this weekend, Ripperda owns the fastest times in the Summit League for both 5,000 and 6,000 meters this fall. She won the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday with an impressive clocking of 20 minutes, 49.9 seconds. She topped the field by 14 seconds.
Ripperda is one of two Coyotes to capture an individual title at the Bradley “Pink” Classic, joining alumna Amber Eichkorn (2015). In addition, only Eichkorn and Ramsey (Kavan) Fitzsimmons have run faster than Ripperda at the distance in South Dakota’s Division I history.
South Dakota returns to action at the Summit League Championships held Saturday, Nov. 2, in Fargo, North Dakota.
Wilkerson, Pederson earn honors
SIOUX FALLS -- South Dakota junior Haley Pederson and sophomore Hudson Wilkerson have been named Summit League divers of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Wilkerson, earning male diver of the week honors for the first time this season, swept his way through both days of competitions at the MSU Moorhead Penta Duals in West Fargo, North Dakota, earning an NCAA Zone Qualifying Mark on the one-meter board in the process.
He had scores of 295.3 on the one-meter and 316.75 on the three-meter during day one of the two-day meet. He came back to post his qualifying score of 312.7, a new personal best, on the one-meter board on day two to go with a 284.8 on the three-meter.
Pederson, honored for the second time this season as female diver of the week, posted a pair of runner-up finishes to go with a third-place and ninth-place effort over two days of competition.
She placed second on the one-meter board (233.60) during day one while also finishing ninth on the three-meter board (214.50). She followed that by scoring 248.40 to place third on the one-meter board and 246.35 to place second on the three-meter board during day two of competition.
NU's Kusche earns Big Ten award
Nebraska sophomore George Kusche was named the Big Ten Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week. It is Kusche's first Athlete of the Week award in his career.
Kusche led the Huskers and finished fifth at the Under Armour Pre-Nationals in the 8K "Blue" race in Terre Haute, Ind., last Saturday with a PR time of 23:31.6. His time was a new personal-best by seven seconds and he was the top finisher for the Big Ten at the meet.
A native of Malelane, South Africa, Kusche helped the Huskers finish 15th as a team with 493 points.
The Huskers will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 3, when they compete at the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio. The first race at the Big Ten Championships will begin at 10:45 a.m.