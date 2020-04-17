SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Drew Schutt named All-American

Northwestern's Schutt named All-American
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern baseball player Drew Schutt was named a second-team All-American by All-NAIA Ball on Friday.
Schutt, a senior infielder for the Red Raiders, was one of 28 players selected as an All-American. NAIA Ball is the only organization to released All-American teams this season.
Schutt was one of the top hitters in the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the last two seasons, ranking among the top-10 in eight statistical categories on offense this season in the GPAC.
This past season, Schutt was first in runs scored (24), hits (32), doubles (11), RBIs (34) and total bases (55). He was tied for fifth in home runs with four, eighth in slugging percentage (.714) and ninth in batting averaged (.416).
Schutt was a second team All-GPAC pick as a junior.
Nebraska volleyball adds Akane
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska volleyball program has signed a fourth incoming freshman to its 2020 class - Keonilei Akana, a 5-9 defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii.
Akana joins middle blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Annika Evans and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson in the 2020 incoming freshman class.
As an outside hitter for Kamehameha Kapalama High School in Honolulu, Akana was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year, first-team All-Hawaii and the All-Hawaii Girls Player of the Year. She totaled 378 kills and 403 digs as a senior.
Akana was also named a 2019 MaxPreps second-team All-American. She originally signed with USC but was released from her scholarship after a head coaching change.
USD men sign three
VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota men's basketball coach Todd Lee unveiled the Coyotes spring recruiting class on Friday.
The three-member class features Scottsdale Community College teammates Boogie Anderson and Xavier Fuller and a South Dakota native in Mason Archambault from Gillette College. All three players were key contributors on successful teams last season.
In addition to these three newcomers, South Dakota adds its lone fall signee in Khalifa Koulamallah as well as its trio of transfers who sat out the 2019-20 season in A.J. Plitzuweit, Kanon Koster and Brady Heiman.
