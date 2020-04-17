SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Drew Schutt named All-American

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northwestern's Schutt named All-American

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern baseball player Drew Schutt was named a second-team All-American by All-NAIA Ball on Friday.

Schutt, a senior infielder for the Red Raiders, was one of 28 players selected as an All-American. NAIA Ball is the only organization to released All-American teams this season.

Schutt was one of the top hitters in the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the last two seasons, ranking among the top-10 in eight statistical categories on offense this season in the GPAC.

This past season, Schutt was first in runs scored (24), hits (32), doubles (11), RBIs (34) and total bases (55). He was tied for fifth in home runs with four, eighth in slugging percentage (.714) and ninth in batting averaged (.416).

Schutt was a second team All-GPAC pick as a junior.

Nebraska volleyball adds Akane

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska volleyball program has signed a fourth incoming freshman to its 2020 class - Keonilei Akana, a 5-9 defensive specialist from Hauula, Hawaii.