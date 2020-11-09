SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Eli Stader named NAIA Player of the Week

Gustav was named the Defensive Player of the Week. He became Morningside's career sacks leader (23.5), surpassing former top spot holder Bob McCabe (23) with two as part of a six-tackle afternoon in the win at CU. He also moved into fourth on the school's career tackles for loss chart (44). His six-tackle, two-sack, four-and-a-half tackle for loss effort was at the root of a major effort from the Morningside defense as they limited Concordia to just 15 rushing yards and just over 300 yards of total offense.

Wayne State scrimmages closed to public

WAYNE, Neb. -- During the past couple of weeks, our community has seen the impact of COVID-19 grow. All of us at Wayne State College are constantly reviewing the latest developments and we are working diligently to support our students, faculty, staff and community.

With that being said, we have made the decision that our Wildcat Basketball intrasquad games scheduled for Tuesdaay evening at 6 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 will no longer be open to the public as a means of supporting the State of Nebraska’s campaign to “Avoid the Three C’s” as a part of the effort to minimize the spread of the virus.