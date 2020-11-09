SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Eli Stader named NAIA Player of the Week

Stader named NAIA Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Northwestern freshman kicker Eli Stader is already earning a number of accomplishments in his first season.
Not only was Stader named the Great Plains Athletic Conference special teams player of the week, he was also named the NAIA special teams player of the week on Monday.
Stader converted on all eight of his extra-point attempts on Saturday, tying the school record for made PATs in a single game.
Stader also made both field goal attempts on Saturday, both from 40-plus yards. He hit a 41-yard field goal and a 46-yard field goal.
Dolincheck, Gustav earn GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck and senior defensive lineman Niklas Gustav were honored by the Great Plains Athletic Conference on Monday.
Dolincheck was tabbed Offensive Player of the Week. He helped account for better than 68 percent of Morningside's 649 total yards in a 56-22 victory over Concordia University on Saturday. His 442 yards passing marked the second-highest single-game output of his career. Dolincheck also increased impressive streaks of 21 successive contests in which he's thrown for better than 200 yards and totaled multiple touchdown passes in games.
Gustav was named the Defensive Player of the Week. He became Morningside's career sacks leader (23.5), surpassing former top spot holder Bob McCabe (23) with two as part of a six-tackle afternoon in the win at CU. He also moved into fourth on the school's career tackles for loss chart (44). His six-tackle, two-sack, four-and-a-half tackle for loss effort was at the root of a major effort from the Morningside defense as they limited Concordia to just 15 rushing yards and just over 300 yards of total offense.
Wayne State scrimmages closed to public
WAYNE, Neb. -- During the past couple of weeks, our community has seen the impact of COVID-19 grow. All of us at Wayne State College are constantly reviewing the latest developments and we are working diligently to support our students, faculty, staff and community.
With that being said, we have made the decision that our Wildcat Basketball intrasquad games scheduled for Tuesdaay evening at 6 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 will no longer be open to the public as a means of supporting the State of Nebraska’s campaign to “Avoid the Three C’s” as a part of the effort to minimize the spread of the virus.
Wayne State athletics will continue to follow and support the direction of our community leaders in hopes that this will allow us to have our fans back on campus soon supporting the Wildcats.
Huskers to participate in Golden Window Classic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at the 2020 Golden Window Classic.
The event, which is being hosted by Elevate Hoops, will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29, and will feature games at both Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The eight schools participating in the event include Nebraska, LSU, Saint Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State. A full schedule, tipoff times, TV and broadcast details and arena policies will be announced as they become available.
Tickets will go on sale later this week for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena only, and capped at 25 percent capacity. Fans will not be allowed at the Devaney Sports Center.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device or by calling the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office at (402) 904-5641. Tickets will not be sold through the University of Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
The event will abide by the health standards put in place for public gatherings as outlined in the State of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures (DHM). The safety plan will be reviewed and approved by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). Face coverings required at all times.
