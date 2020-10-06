SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Lacey Reitz earns national honor

NW's Reitz earns national honor
Northwestern's Lacey Reitz was named an NAIA player of the week and Northwestern swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball awards this week.
Reitz was one assist away from recording triple-digit assists on the week for an average of 14.4 assists per set. She was named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
The Red Raider senior recorded a double-double in both matches last week against Dakota Wesleyan (52 assists, 16 digs) and Morningside (47 assists and 12 digs).
Reitz was also the GPAC Setter of the Week. Teammate Anna Wedel was the GPAC Attacker of the Week and Emily Strasser was the GPAC Defender of the Week.
Wedel, a senior, averaged 5.7 kills per set as she hit .383 and put down 20 kills in both matches. She also totaled 28 digs, averaging four per set. She had a double-double in each match and also served two aces to go along with five blocks.
Strasser averaged 5.1 digs per set, totaling 36 digs. She was 19-for-19 in serve receive and also had one ace.
BCU's Rodriguez, Dordt's Van Hulzen get soccer honors
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff's Ariana Rodriguez and Dordt's Elianna Van Hulzen earned the Great Plains Athletic Conference soccer players of the week.
Rodriguez was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week. The BCU junior had a hat trick in last week's 6-0 win over Doane and she also had the game-winner.
She's helped Briar Cliff off to a 3-0 start and helped the Chargers outscore opponents 16-1.
Van Hulzen is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week. The Dordt freshman recorded a pair of shutouts on the week.
In wins over Dakota Wesleyan and Presentation, she had a combined 15 saves, including 12 against DWU.
Chargers Horwood named GPAC player of the week
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff men's soccer senior Marcus Horwood was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.
He scored the game-winner in Briar Cliff's overtime win over Doane last week to push the Chargers to 5-0 overall.
This is Horwood's third career GPAC weekly honor.
The Arena adds club volleyball
SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy has added club volleyball to its list of sports programs. Tryouts have been set for Oct. 25 for 11U to 14U and Nov. 28 for 15U to 18U.
The Impact Volleyball Club will become the Arena Volleyball Club and will be led by former Impact Club director Braden Hall.
Hall, who was a player for the Morningside men's volleyball program and has the career record for digs (608), is a former assistant coach for the Morningside women's volleyball program. He's currently the head coach at South Sioux and he's an assists for the Morningside men's volleyball program.
