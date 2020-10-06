SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern's Lacey Reitz earns national honor

NW's Reitz earns national honor

Northwestern's Lacey Reitz was named an NAIA player of the week and Northwestern swept the Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball awards this week.

Reitz was one assist away from recording triple-digit assists on the week for an average of 14.4 assists per set. She was named the NAIA Setter of the Week.

The Red Raider senior recorded a double-double in both matches last week against Dakota Wesleyan (52 assists, 16 digs) and Morningside (47 assists and 12 digs).

Reitz was also the GPAC Setter of the Week. Teammate Anna Wedel was the GPAC Attacker of the Week and Emily Strasser was the GPAC Defender of the Week.

Wedel, a senior, averaged 5.7 kills per set as she hit .383 and put down 20 kills in both matches. She also totaled 28 digs, averaging four per set. She had a double-double in each match and also served two aces to go along with five blocks.

Strasser averaged 5.1 digs per set, totaling 36 digs. She was 19-for-19 in serve receive and also had one ace.

