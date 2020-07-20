SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA preps for 2020 fall season

NSAA preps for 2020 fall season
According to a press release, the NSAA is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball are set to begin Aug. 10.
The NSAA stated The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.
Royals' Junis goes on the IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
The 27-year-old Junis test positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.
The Royals were supposed to play an exhibition game against the Houston Astros on Monday night, but rain in Kansas City could prevent that from happening. Their 60-game regular season begins Friday night in Cleveland with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound, and the Royals' first home game is July 31 against the White Sox.
ISU's Eisworth named to Jim Thorpe List
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Iowa State senior defensive back Greg Eisworth was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.
The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is handed out each year to the nation’s best defensive back.
Eisworth is a two-time first-team All-Big 12 recipient, joining a list of just four Cyclones who have earned first-team honors by the Big 12 twice in their respective careers.
The team captain and 2018 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year tallied 65 tackles and 3.5 TFL in 2019 despite seeing limited playing time due to a shoulder injury.
Eisworth led the team and ranked sixth in the Big 12 in passes defended (11) in 2019.
A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Eisworth has 152 tackles, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his career.
PGA Junior Tour results
The PGA Junior Tour took place at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Spirit Lake's Mason Weeks finished in a tie for second place with Okoboji's Jackson Laven as they both shot a one-over 73.
Nevada's Kyle Linder won the event with a one-under 71.
USD recruit qualifies for match play
Aurora's Danica Badura, a University of South Dakota recruit, qualified for the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship.
Baura is fresh off a sweep of the NGA girls' championships and she faces Two-time Nebraska Women's Amateur champion Haley Thiele on Tuesday.
Lauren Thiele of Wahoo took home medalist honors on Monday with a 72 to clinch the No. 1 seed.
