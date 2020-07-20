SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA preps for 2020 fall season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NSAA preps for 2020 fall season

According to a press release, the NSAA is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball are set to begin Aug. 10.

The NSAA stated The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.

Royals' Junis goes on the IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.