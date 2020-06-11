SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA to allow more activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NSAA to allow more activities

Beginning June 18, NSAA member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.

Effective immediately, NSAA member schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football soccer and wrestling with the following restrictions - individual skills and workouts only, no physical contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no grouping of students.

Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.

Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.

Should the Governor issue another further advisement, that would modify the foregoing provisions or other conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.

Any further updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media.

