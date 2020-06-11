SPORTS BRIEFS: NSAA to allow more activities

NSAA to allow more activities
Beginning June 18, NSAA member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
Effective immediately, NSAA member schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football soccer and wrestling with the following restrictions - individual skills and workouts only, no physical contact with others, no sharing of equipment and no grouping of students.
Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.
Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.
Should the Governor issue another further advisement, that would modify the foregoing provisions or other conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.
Any further updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media.
Park Jefferson forced to cancel June races
Park Jefferson Speedway officials have postponed the races this Saturday and canceled the Monday USMTS show due to issues related to insurance. The track is unable to race while the township road sout hof the track is open.
Due to objections, the Jefferson Township decided to leave the road open and that has caused the track to cancel all racing in June.
The track has also informated the officials of the Midwest Madness Tour that it won't be able to host the June 27 event.
Iowa's Duncan named preseason All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named a Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American.
Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.
Duncan converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.
In 2019, Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
