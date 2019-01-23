Briar Cliff's Paul named GPAC Track Athlete of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff track's Allana Paul has been named this week's GPAC and Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Paul, a freshman from Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, hit two NAIA B qualifying marks (60- and 200-meters) while winning two events and placing second in another at the Chelsey M. Henkenius Open. She won the 200 with a time of 25.85, the 400 with a time of 59.77 and was second in the 60 (7.83). Paul's times currently rank in the top 20 of the NAIA in all three events she competed in.
Paul and her teammates will compete at the Dennis Young Indoor Classic Saturday in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Wayne State softball picked 12th in NSIC poll
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College softball team was selected 12th with 73 points in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Softball Coaches Poll released Wednesday. Senior first baseman Emily Chandler and sophomore pitcher Maddie Moser were selected as Wildcat Players to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Winona State, the defending NSIC regular season and tournament champions, were voted as the team to beat in the NSIC this season collecting 12 first-place votes and 222 points in voting conducted by league coaches. Augustana, an NCAA Tournament team one year ago, received the remaining four first-place votes and 214 points to finish second. Minnesota State edged Minnesota Duluth (180-179) with Northern State fifth in the poll at 168 points.
St. Cloud State was sixth (159) followed by Concordia-St. Paul (140), Sioux Falls (135), Minot State (105) and Southwest Minnesota State in 10th (82). Upper Iowa edged Wayne State for 11th place (82-79) with University of Mary (68), Bemidji State (62), MSU Moorhead (36) and Minnesota Crookston (18) rounding out the NSIC coaches’ poll.
Wayne State returns five starters in the field along with two starting pitchers from last year’s team that was 16-29 overall and placed 11th in the NSIC with a 10-16 league mark.
Chandler, a senior first baseman, was selected as the Wildcat Position Player to Watch this season. She earned First Team All-NSIC honors for the second time in three seasons last year leading WSC at the plate with a .392 batting average, leading the team in RBIs (43) while tied for the team lead in hits (60) and ranking second in home runs with seven.
Moser, a right hander, was tabbed the Wildcat Pitcher to Watch this season after recording a 6-11 record with a 6.02 ERA last season as a freshman. In 21 starts, Moser had five complete games with one shutout and also recorded one save while leading the team in strikeouts (52).