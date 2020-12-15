SPORTS BRIEFS: Peyton Wingert named GPAC Player of the Week

Wingert named GPAC Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced Peyton Wingert of Midland University as this week's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Wingert, a junior from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and a Dakota Valley grad, posted her third double-double of the season on Saturday with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Warriors defeated Briar Cliff 63-54 to move into a tie for the top spot in the conference standings.
This season Wingert is averaging 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Iowa women's game with OSU postponed
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The women’s basketball game between the University of Iowa and Ohio State University, scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT) in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed by Ohio State due to an increase of positive coronavirus tests within the program.
The decision to pause and postpone was made jointly by the Ohio State Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.
Both institutions will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.
The Hawkeyes will return to action on Tuesday as they host Western Illinois inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on BTN+.
Three Huskers earn All-Big Ten honors
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday, earning all-conference recognition.
Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, senior offensive guard Matt Farniok and sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Jaimes and Farniok were honored by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media panels, while Robinson was recognized by the conference coaches.
Jaimes and Farniok have been fixtures on the Nebraska offensive line for the past four seasons. Jaimes started 40 straight games over the past four seasons, a school record for offensive lineman. The Austin, Texas native finished his career with 40 overall starts, the second-most ever for an offensive lineman. The 2020 season marks the third straight year Jaimes has been and honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice.
Farniok has made 35 starts in his career, including all seven games this season, six at right guard and one at center. A Sioux Falls, S.D., native Farniok has started all 31 games over the past three seasons. A two-time team captain, Farniok is also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Robinson is Nebraska’s most versatile and explosive offensive player. He earned honorable-mention all-conference recognition for the second straight season. Robinson leads the Huskers with 45 receptions in seven games and is just five catches from the 15th 50-catch season in school history. Robinson also ranks as Nebraska’s third-leading rusher in 2020.
The offensive honors announced on Tuesday are the first of three days of all-conference recognition. The All-Big Ten defense will be announced on Wednesday, with special teams honors revealed on Thursday.
Nebraska men's basketball adds a game
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that the Huskers will play Doane University on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be carried online on BTN+ with Larry Punteney and Buzzy Caruthers on the call. The game will also be broadcast on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen.
The game against Doane replaces the Dec. 6 game against Florida A&M, which was canceled. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs in over a century, as NU played Doane during the 1898-99 and 1899-1900 seasons. The two teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win prior to last season and a 75-54 win in 2011.
