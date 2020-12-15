SPORTS BRIEFS: Peyton Wingert named GPAC Player of the Week

Three Huskers earn All-Big Ten honors

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Nebraska offensive standouts were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday, earning all-conference recognition.

Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, senior offensive guard Matt Farniok and sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Jaimes and Farniok were honored by both the Big Ten Coaches and Media panels, while Robinson was recognized by the conference coaches.

Jaimes and Farniok have been fixtures on the Nebraska offensive line for the past four seasons. Jaimes started 40 straight games over the past four seasons, a school record for offensive lineman. The Austin, Texas native finished his career with 40 overall starts, the second-most ever for an offensive lineman. The 2020 season marks the third straight year Jaimes has been and honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice.

Farniok has made 35 starts in his career, including all seven games this season, six at right guard and one at center. A Sioux Falls, S.D., native Farniok has started all 31 games over the past three seasons. A two-time team captain, Farniok is also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.