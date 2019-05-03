Rozeboom named SDSU captain again
BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Sioux Center graduate Christian Rozeboom was named a team captain for the South Dakota State football team for the third year in a row.
Rozeboom, a linebacker, will be a senior in the upcoming season. Rozeboom is one of six team captains. He is the third player in program history to be selected as a three-time team captain.
Spirit Lake native Logan Backhaus was also named a captain. Backhaus, a linebacker, will be a junior for the upcoming season.
Adam Anderson, Ryan Earith, Evan Greeneway and Luke Sellers are also SDSU team captains.
Niemann named to Iowa football staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa - - Jay Niemann, an Iowa native who coached football in the state of Iowa from 1989-2007, has been added to the University of Iowa football staff as its 10th assistant coach.
Niemann is a native of Avoca, Iowa. He will serve as Iowa’s assistant defensive line coach and assistant recruiting coordinator. Niemann was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Rutgers University the past three seasons and joins the Hawkeyes after being named linebackers coach at Wyoming earlier this spring.
Both of Niemann’s sons have been involved in the Iowa football program. Ben was a letterman from 2014-17. Nick heads into his junior season as a Hawkeye linebacker.
Along with the past three seasons at Rutgers, Niemann was the defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois from 2011-15. He coached linebackers at Rutgers and safeties at Northern Illinois and was the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Hardin-Simmons from 2008-10.
Niemann served as the head coach at Simpson College from 2002-07. He was on the Northern Iowa coaching staff from 1997-2001, coaching the secondary and linebackers. He was defensive coordinator in 1999 and 2000. Niemann joined the Drake University staff in 1989, and was assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 1995 and 1996. He began his coaching career at Western Washington in 1985 and was a graduate assistant coach at Washington from 1986-88.
Niemann's 2018 defense at Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing opponents 186.7 yards per game. The Scarlet Knights ranked 45th in the nation in pass defense efficiency, with a rating of 123.29, and 46th in the nation in red-zone defense (.814).
Niemann compiled a 32-29 record in his six seasons (2002-07) as head coach at Simpson. He led the Storm to the 2003 NCAA Division III Playoffs while also serving as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He was named the 2003 Iowa Conference Coach of the Year.
UNI men announce four non-conference home games
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI men’s basketball season tickets go on sale Monday, May 6, with the UNI athletic department announcing four home games of its men’s basketball non-conference schedule.
The Panthers will host Old Dominion on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Northern Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 16, UT Martin on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Marshall on Sunday, Dec. 22 in the McLeod Center.
The Panthers full schedule with remaining non-conference and Missouri Valley opponents will be released at a later date, with additional home dates yet to be filled.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 basketball season go on sale on Monday, May 6 and can be purchased online at www.unipanthers.com/tickets, by calling into the ticket office at 319-273-4849, or stopping in to the ticket office Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.