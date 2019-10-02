COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of South Dakota redshirt sophomore Julia Hall and sophomore Emma Sabbagh each finished with career-best 54-hole totals on the final day of the Johnie Imes Invitational hosted by Missouri on Wednesday afternoon at the Club at Old Hawthorne.
Sabbagh’s one-under 71 was the first under-par round of the fall for South Dakota and was the best round by any Coyote women’s golfer since Lexi Petersen’s 69 on April 8, 2019, at the Kansas City Intercollegiate. Her round was also a new career-low mark for the Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, native, topping her previous best of 74 in the second round of the Payne Stewart Memorial earlier this fall.
Host Missouri took home team medalist honors, shooting an 868 to outpace Oral Roberts by seven strokes. Oral Roberts’ Sarah Bell claimed the individual title by one stroke over Laura Edmonds of FGCU.
As a team, South Dakota finished 15th overall in the event, saving their top round for the final day and carding a three-day total of 944 (312-323-309). Julia Hall took home the top individual finish for the Coyotes, tying for 22nd with a three-round total of 225 (77-72-76), the best 54-hole outing of the redshirt sophomore’s career.
Sabbagh’s strong final day propelled her into a tie for 28th in the 78-player field as she also tallied a new career-low of 226 (77-78-71). Her 71 on Wednesday was the eighth-best individual third round in the field and pushed her 19 spots up the leaderboard after being tied for 47th through 36 holes.
Hemelberg, Douglas earn GPAC honors
SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff women's golfer Nicole Hemelberg and Morningside men's golfer Jonny Douglas each earned a GPAC golfer of the week honor on Wednesday.
Hemelberg, a senior from Bogota, Columbia, went 2-0 at a match play event, defeating her opponent from Jamestown as she led by seven holes with five to play and winning a match against Morningside's Maria Zorilla two up with one to play.
Douglas, a junior from Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, holds a four-stroke lead at halfway point on individual leaderboard of the GPAC Men's Golf Championship by turning in the two lowest individual rounds of weekend at Indian Creek Golf Course. His scores helped the Mustangs to a 34-stroke lead in the team standings after the fall portion of the event.