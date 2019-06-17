Schouten resigns as Dordt baseball coach
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt University has announced baseball coach Jeff Schouten has resigned his position as coach and professor to pursue other interests effective for the 2019-20 school year.
“Jeff has been a leader as a professor in the Health and Human Development department and as the longest tenured baseball coach in the Great Plains Athletic Conference," said Dordt University Athletic Director Ross Douma. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future pursuits.”
Schouten has been the Defenders’ baseball coach since 2003-04 and has guided the Defenders through 14 seasons, taking a leave of absence during the 2008 season to complete his doctorate from Florida State University.
During his time at Dordt 67 Defenders earned post-season honors from the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
USD announces volleyball schedule
VERMILLION, S.D. – A home match with Iowa and seven other teams that finished the 2018 season in the top 100 of the NCAA RPI rankings highlight South Dakota volleyball’s 2019 schedule released Monday by head coach Leanne Williamson.
The Coyotes will host a tournament inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for the second-straight season. Three road tournaments and a nonconference match against Iowa State, the 2018 National Invitational Volleyball Championship champions, precedes the 16-game Summit League slate.
“We are very excited for this schedule,” said Williamson. “We have a range of teams that will challenge us from the start and help build our program each week.
“A highlight is once again hosting a tournament in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of our home fans. The three teams that we were able to bring in will provide great matches for our Coyote fans to enjoy.”
Two of the three teams coming for the South Dakota Classic on Sept. 13-14 had RPI’s inside the top 100 in Iowa and Wyoming while UC Davis completes the field. South Dakota will face Wyoming and UC Davis on Friday while taking on Iowa on Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes become the first Big Ten team to visit Vermillion while the match marks the eighth time that USD will face a team from the Big Ten.
South Dakota, coming off a 21-10 season, will begin the 2019 campaign in Indianapolis to participate in the IUPUI Classic where the opponents will be former Summit League member IUPUI, Valparaiso (a NIVC participant in 2018) and NCAA Tourney participant Murray State, the Ohio Valley Conference tournament champs in 2018. Valparaiso and Murray State each won over 20 matches in 2018 and had RPI’s inside the top 100.