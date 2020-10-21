SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSAA moves up times of state cross country

SDHSAA moves up state XC time
PIERRE, S.D. -- Due to anticipated weather conditions in Rapid City for Saturday's state cross country meet. The meet will be held at Hart Ranch Camping Resort.
The Class B girls race, which leads the races, will start at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Mountain Time). The Class B boys races follows at 9 a.m. with the Class AA girls racing at 10:45 a.m. and the Class AA boys will run at 11:15 a.m.
The Class A girls will run at 1 p.m. followed by the Class A boys at 1:30 p.m.
The practice day at Hart Ranch on Friday is on as scheduled, weather permitting.
The SDHSAA requests that all fans wear maks and remain socially distant from one another during the event. Additionally, teams and school personnel will not be allowed to enter the facility until the previous class' boys race has begun.
Fans and teams attending the event are asked to enter the Hart Ranch facility from the west (Highway 16/Mt. Rushmore Road) and depart the facility to the east (Highway 79).
The cheer and dance championships at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City are on as scheduled so far.
ISU's Jones, Scott earn All-Big 12
IRVING, Texas – Iowa State women’s basketball junior Ashley Joens and senior Kristin Scott earned preseason recognition by the Big 12 Conference coaches. Joens, who is the Big 12’s returning scoring leader, was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First-Team. Scott earned honorable mention honors.
Joens, a native of Iowa City, Iowa, returns for her junior campaign after creating a buzz as the only player in the nation to average over 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Joens’ efforts earned her consensus honorable mention All-America honors. She was most recently named a Preseason Second-Team All-American by Lindy’s Sports. She is also the first player in Iowa State history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, doing so in the regular-season finale, a win over No. 2 Baylor. Joens was also named to the Cheryl Miller Award Top-5 last season.
Scott, a native of Kasson, Minn., enters her senior season after averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. She was ISU’s second-leading scorer and rebounder. She also tallied 42 blocks and shot 46.4 percent from the floor. Scott was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top-10, which honors the nation’s top center. Scott begins her senior season just 38 points from 1,000 in her career.
ISU's Eisworth, Rose on Lott List
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation recognized today two of Iowa State’s top defenders - Greg Eisworth and Mike Rose – by naming the duo to its 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.
Eisworth and Rose are among 42 student-athletes nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is given annually to the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field.
A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Eisworth is in his third season as the Cyclone leader in the defensive backfield. Eisworth is one of only four players in school history to be named First Team All-Big 12 multiple times and has racked up 171 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.
The two-time team captain, who has started 25 games in his career, has 19 tackles on the season.
Rose, who hails from Brecksville, Ohio, has started all 30 games of his career after solidifying a starting spot at linebacker as a true freshman in 2018.
The two-time All-Big 12 performer has the most career tackles (182) among active Cyclones. He also has 22.0 TFL and two interceptions in his career.
Rose is currently tied for eighth in the Big 12 and team lead in tackles (30) and is tied for third on the team with 3.5 TFL.
