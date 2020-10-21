SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSAA moves up times of state cross country

Eisworth and Rose are among 42 student-athletes nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is given annually to the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field.

A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Eisworth is in his third season as the Cyclone leader in the defensive backfield. Eisworth is one of only four players in school history to be named First Team All-Big 12 multiple times and has racked up 171 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.

The two-time team captain, who has started 25 games in his career, has 19 tackles on the season.

Rose, who hails from Brecksville, Ohio, has started all 30 games of his career after solidifying a starting spot at linebacker as a true freshman in 2018.

The two-time All-Big 12 performer has the most career tackles (182) among active Cyclones. He also has 22.0 TFL and two interceptions in his career.

Rose is currently tied for eighth in the Big 12 and team lead in tackles (30) and is tied for third on the team with 3.5 TFL.

