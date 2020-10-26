SPORTS BRIEFS: SDHSSCA All-State soccer teams announced, USD women picked to repeat

USD women picked to repeat in Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Poll for the second-straight year, senior center Hannah Sjerven was tabbed the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year and classmates Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens joined her on the league’s preseason teams. The preseason poll and teams were voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

The Coyotes are coming off one of the best seasons in Summit history after running the table in league play, capturing the Summit League Tournament trophy and achieving the highest national ranking bestowed up on a Summit team. In an unprecedented turn, the postseason was cut short for No. 17/11 South Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history.

South Dakota returns three starters in Sjerven, Lamb and Arens from that squad. Returning all-league picks Sjerven and Lamb were two of six on the preseason first team, while Arens was voted to the preseason second team.

The Coyotes received 25 of 36 first-place votes and tallied 587 points to top the poll.