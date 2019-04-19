Shane Tritz named executive director of United Sports Academy
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy announces Shane Tritz as executive director.
As the executive director of the United Sports Academy, Tritz will be responsible for the financial and physical operations of the facility, development of leagues and sport training programs and the scheduling and coordination of all tournaments, personnel and programs.
Tritz joins the United Sports Academy with 20 plus years in the sports management business. He most recently served as the vice president/general manager for the Sioux City Explorers for the past 13 years, where he earned the honor of Executive of the Year in 2013 for the American Association League. He was born and raised in Sioux City, graduating from West High School. Tritz attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in sports management in 1999. Prior to his time with the Explorers, he was the general manager of the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League in Texas.
The United Sports Academy is Siouxland’s premier club owned multi-sport athletic training and competition facility. The 56,000 square feet can be converted to four college basketball courts, four college volleyball courts, eight youth basketball courts, eight youth volleyball courts or four pickleball courts. Later this year, Phase II of the project will consist of a 7,000 square foot health club and performance training center, two state-of-the-art golf simulators and a corporate event space with food and beverage.
For more information about the United Sports Academy, visit www.usportsacad.com.
NAIA men's volleyball scholar athletes announced
DES MOINES, Iowa -- NAIA announced 42 men's volleyball scholar athletes have been named to the 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and much have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for the honor.
Briar Cliff's Dillon Reynolds and Raul Rodriguez were both named as scholar athletes.
Morningside's Jimmy Aschenbrenner, Mason Hahne and Ryan Coyle were all named as scholar athletes.
Dordt's Austen Scammon and Tyler Postma were both named as scholar athletes.