SPORTS BRIEFS: Shelby Houlihan named Track and Field News MVP

Houlihan named Track and Field News MVP
After breaking another record in 2020, Sioux City East grad Shelby Houlihan was named the Track and Field News Women's MVP in 2020.
Houlihan won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at the USATF Indoor Championships.
She also broke her own American record in the 5,000-meterr un by more than 10 seconds with a time of 14:23.92.
ISU's Mann to lead United Academy Clinic
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Kaylee Manns, owner of Midwest Volleyball Performance, will be at the CNOS Fieldhouse Dec. 28 and 29 training Siouxland’s youth from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors. The event is hosted by United Sports Academy and will feature six different sessions, each with an individual focus on a specific volleyball skill.
A graduate of Iowa State University, Manns was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American, three-time All Big-12 selection, two-time Under Armor Athlete award winner, and three-time SUA A2 National Training Team selection. Following her very successful college volleyball career, Manns took her game overseas and has been playing professional volleyball since 2011. She has competed in Switzerland, Germany, Norway, Brazil, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago, Turkey & Albania. Manns will be competing in the United States Professional Volleyball league that is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021.
Manns’ passion for volleyball lead her to starting Midwest Volleyball Performance (MVP), an organization of professional coaches that hosts collegiate camps and clinics around the country.
Iowa's Nixon named Outland finalist
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been named one of three finalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation’s best interior lineman on offense or defense.
Nixon is the only defensive lineman out of the three finalists. In the last 20 years, only seven defensive linemen have won the Outland Trophy. The Outland Trophy winner will be announced Jan. 7, 2021 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.
Nixon was named the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten last week. He leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and has the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).
Nixon has also registered one interception, one PBU, and one forced fumble. Nixon returned his first career interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown in Iowa’s 41-21 win at Penn State.
Nixon has helped lead an Iowa defense that ranks second in the conference and 11th in the nation in total defense, third in the Big Ten and seventh in the nation in scoring defense (16.0), third in the Big Ten and 11th nationally in rush defense (107.6), and fifth in the conference in passing defense (206.1).
Nixon is the only player in the nation to be named a finalist/semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, Bednarik Award, and Nagruski Trophy.
The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Nissan Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN.