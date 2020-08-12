SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City 13U wins state title

Sioux City 13U wins state title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Sioux City Futures won the USSSA 13U League A-division state championship.
The Futures went 5-0 in the state tournament, which was held Aug. 7-9.
The team is made up of 11 players from the Sioux City area who were competing as a team for their first season. The team consisted of Owen Galvin, Jonathan Graser, Nolan White, Kortlyn Whitney, Sam Van Holland, Ethan Erickson, Caydin Gordon, Tayden Kinnaman, Landon Boggs, Tanner Dixon and Grayson Wilcox.
The team outscored its opponents 57-22 over the five-game stretch.
McInerney wins AAU discus title
SATELLITE BEACH, Florida -- For the second straight year, Sioux City's Carson McInerney won the discus at the AAU National Junior Olympics Championship. This summer, McInerney won 13U one kilogram discus title with a throw of 140 feet, 7 inches. He won the title by five feet over Teegan Simmons of Monroe, Michigan.
McInerney will be an eighth-grader at Mater Dei Middle School.
McInerney also finished in third place in the 13U shot put. McInerney had a thor of 40-0.5 feet.
Harley wins Green Valley ladies tourney
SIOUX CITY -- The Green Valley Ladies Club Tournament was completed with a playoff for the championship between Barb Haley and Cindy Westeen.
Haley won the playoff and shot a 97.
The first flight was won by Kristie Brown and the second flight winner was Erna Kirwan.
Iowa State football adds Louisiana
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State finalized its 2020 football schedule by adding Louisiana on Sept. 12 in Jack Trice Stadium.
The Big 12 announced its revised conference slate this morning and Louisiana will be the lone non-conference game for the Cyclones in 2020.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are picked to finish first in the Sun Belt West after finishing the 2019 season with an 11-3 record, including a win over Miami (OH) in the Lending Tree Bowl.
Iowa State will begin the conference season on Sept. 26 at TCU and close out the slate by hosting West Virginia on Dec. 5. The Cyclones will have three “off weeks” on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.
Twins acquire infielder Vargas
PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.
The teams announced the deal on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Vargas was one of the D-backs' primary backups last season, playing in 92 games while batting .269 with six homers and 24 RBIs. He can play all four infield positions.
Vargas played in eight games this season, going 3 for 20 at the plate, before being designated for assignment on Aug. 6.
