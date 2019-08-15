Sioux City Country Club crowns champions
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Country Club had its club championships this past weekend.
In the men's stroke play club championship, Jared Kvidera won the championship and Brady Nurse was the runner-up. In match play, Andy Soukup defeated Nurse for the title.
In the women's stroke play club championship, Rachel Grenko was the 18-hole championship and Teresa Avery was the nine-hole champion. In match play, Mardi Kvidera defeated Barb Knepper for the title.
USD to host Block Party
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota will throw the inaugural Coyote Block Party, a kick-off event for the 2019 season, held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, outside the DakotaDome.
The Coyote Block Party will include free food, beer, drinks, autograph sessions and fun for the whole family. Knock someone into the dunk tank, challenge a friend to a game of corn hole and hear from Coyote head coaches at this unique kick-off event.
Special guests will include USD athletic director David Herbster, football head coach Bob Nielson, volleyball head coach Leanne Williamson, women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit, along with Coyote student-athletes.
Fans will be able to learn more about the DakotaDome renovation, check out renderings and see the progress by attending the Coyote Block Party. The DakotaDome Club area will be open and available to check out the construction progress in person.
To wrap up the evening, fans are encouraged to check out the Coyote volleyball team, with eight returning letterwinners from the 2018 NCAA Tournament team, in action. South Dakota will face off against Minnesota State inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in an exhibition match. Admission is free.
BVU hires Kammeyer as an assistant
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University head cross country and track & field coach Colt Slack has announced Evelyn Kammeyer will join his staff as an assistant coach for both programs beginning this fall.
Kammeyer's main focus will be to assist with the distance runners. She is fresh off a successful collegiate career of her own with the bulk of it coming in the American Rivers Conference. She was a three-time all-conference performer and a team captain in 2017 while competing at Central College in Pella. She also received USTFCCCA all-region accolades during that time and was a conference runner-up and a national qualifier in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 2018 while placing 18th.
Kammeyer wrapped up her collegiate eligibility at Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D., this past spring while continuing work on her master's degree in Kinesiology. She finished third in the steeplechase at the Northern Sun Conference championships.
In 2018, Kammeyer, a native of Urbandale, Iowa, graduated from Central College with a bachelor's degree in Biology and minors in both Environmental Science and Chemistry.
Iowa's Subbert named to watch list
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior long snapper Jackson Subbert has been named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. In its inaugural year, the award is presented to the best overall long snapper in Division I football.
Subbert (6-foot-3, 243-pounds) was Iowa’s starting long snapper last season, handling deep snaps for all punts, field goals, and PATs.
The award is named after Patrick Mannelly, who long snapped at Duke and was drafted by the Chicago Bears. He is widely known as the best long snapper in the modern NFL era and holds the Bears’ career record for most games played (245).
The 25-man watch list of only seniors will be narrowed down to a group of semifinalists on Nov. 16 and finalists will be announced the following Saturday, Nov. 23. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 14.
The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio.