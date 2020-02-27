SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers bring back Ryan Flores and Joe Riley

X's bring back Flores, Riley

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Ryan Flores and Joe Riley. The 2020 season will mark Flores’ fourth season in both professional baseball and with the Explorers and this will be Riley’s second season in pro ball and with Sioux City.

Last season Flores began the year with the Sioux Falls Canaries and after a couple of transactions, he found himself back in an Explorers uniform. Flores appeared in 36 games with a 3-3 record and a 5.56 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 42 1/3 innings of work.

Over his three season career in Sioux City, Flores has appeared in the fourth most games in franchise history (117) and sits in ninth place for most strikeouts (205). Over his 174 innings of work, he has an ERA of 3.77.

Riley made his professional debut last season with the X’s on Aug. 26 against the Kansas City T-Bones. He appeared in three games, tossing four innings of shutout baseball, striking out two in the process. Riley also got a few innings in the 2019 postseason. In the South Division Championship Series in game one against Kansas City, he tossed two innings, striking out three batters. He also recorded a scoreless inning in game one of the American Association Finals against St. Paul.