SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers bring back Ryan Flores and Joe Riley

X's bring back Flores, Riley
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Ryan Flores and Joe Riley. The 2020 season will mark Flores’ fourth season in both professional baseball and with the Explorers and this will be Riley’s second season in pro ball and with Sioux City.
Last season Flores began the year with the Sioux Falls Canaries and after a couple of transactions, he found himself back in an Explorers uniform. Flores appeared in 36 games with a 3-3 record and a 5.56 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 42 1/3 innings of work.
Over his three season career in Sioux City, Flores has appeared in the fourth most games in franchise history (117) and sits in ninth place for most strikeouts (205). Over his 174 innings of work, he has an ERA of 3.77.
Riley made his professional debut last season with the X’s on Aug. 26 against the Kansas City T-Bones. He appeared in three games, tossing four innings of shutout baseball, striking out two in the process. Riley also got a few innings in the 2019 postseason. In the South Division Championship Series in game one against Kansas City, he tossed two innings, striking out three batters. He also recorded a scoreless inning in game one of the American Association Finals against St. Paul.
With the additions of Flores and Riley, the Explorers have 13 (11 pitchers, two position players) signed to American Association contracts for the 2020 season.
WSC's Norling earns first-team honor
Two Wayne State College women’s basketball players were selected to the NSIC All-Conference Team. Junior forward Erin Norling was a repeat first-team All-NSIC honoree while junior point guard Halley Busse was selected second-team All NSIC.
Norling led Wayne State in scoring and rebounding this season with 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest. She ranked second in the NSIC in scoring, tied for fourth in rebounding, tied for fourth in minutes played (33.6) and was eighth in blocked shots per game (1.0).
This marks the third season that Norling has received post-season honors, earning First Team All-NSIC honors the last two seasons while being named to the All-NSIC Freshman Team three years ago.
Busse averaged 14.0 points this season. She ranked 10th in the NSIC in scoring, fourth in free throw percentage (.855), fifth in assists per game (3.9) and 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.5). Busse lead the Wildcats in 3-point-fiield goals (56) and currently ranks seventh in all-time assists at Wayne State with 292.
Wayne State finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 16-13 overall and seventh place in the NSIC South Division with an 11-11 league record.
Janssen garners 2nd-team NSIC
Wayne State College sophomore Jordan Janssen was named to the Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball All-Conference Team, earning second-team honors.
Janssen averaged a double-double for the Wildcats this season with 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He ranked in the top 10 in seven major statistical categories that included second in rebounds per game, sixth in blocked shots (1.3), ninth in field goal percentage (.508), ninth in assists per game (3.8), ninth in assist/ turnover ratio (1.5), tied for ninth in steals per game (1.2) and 10th in scoring.
Janssen's 322 rebounds this season were the sixth-most in Wildcat history.
Wayne State College ended the 2019-20 season with records of 10-22 overall and sixth place in the NSIC South Division with a 7-15 league mark.