SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers sign Andrew Mitchel

Explorers sign LHP Mitchel
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Andrew Mitchel to a 2020 American Association contract. The 2020 season will be Mitchel’s first with the Explorers.
An eighth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2019 MLB Draft, he never pitched professionally with the Padres due to an injury, resulting in his release this winter.
The 6’1, 195-pound southpaw played two collegiate seasons at San Jose State University. He compiled a 10-6 record and a 4.15 ERA over 33 games, 27 starts. He logged a total of 171 2/3 innings, racking up 213 strikeouts while allowing 92 walks.
In his senior season, he led the Mountain West Conference with 112 strikeouts, which were the ninth-most in school history. He finished second in the Mountain West with an opponents batting average of .208. In a start against Air Force, he compiled 18 strikeouts, the most punchouts in a start in the NCAA for the 2019 season.
His junior season was his first with San Jose State and he made an immediate impact. After finishing the season with a 6-1 record and a 3.72 ERA over 18 games (13 starts), Mitchel was named Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year, as well as a place on the All-Mountain West First Team. He paced the conference in K/9 with a 10.45 mark and led his team and finished second in the conference with 101 strikeouts.
With the addition of Mitchel, the Sioux City Explorers have now signed 23 players (16 Pitchers, 7 position players) to a 2020 contract.
Arena announces Arena Fit program
SIOUX CITY -- The Arena Sports Academy is adding Arena Fit to its group.
Arena Fit is a group fitness facility that offers kickboxing, cardio, strength, cycling and yoga classes. It is open to all ages, youth and adults. Arena Fit will offer classes catering to all fitness levels at various times throughout the day - early mornings, evenings and weekends.
The Arena Fit brand will expand to Sioux Falls in the summer of 2020.
As the Arena Fit brand expands, it will provide grab and go healthy meals, fitness wear and an app that will include workouts that you can complete anywhere at anytime.
More information is available at www.arena-fit.com.
Arena Fit will open in the coming weeks in accordance to all guidelines and social distancing measures.
Iowa's Lawrence earns Athlete of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa sophomore Wayne Lawrence has been named Big Ten Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
Lawrence is the first Hawkeye in school history to earn the honor.
Lawrence had a record-breaking indoor season, clinching three gold medals at the conference meet to lead Iowa to a second place finish in the team race, its highest placing since 1963. On March 4, Lawrence was named the Track Athlete of the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
Over the course of the indoor season, Lawrence set school records in 400 meters (45.56) and 600 meters (1:16.55). At the Big Ten Indoor Championships, his 400-meter time was a SPIRE facility record. His 200-meter time ranks third and the 1,600-meter relay time ranks second all-time at Iowa.
Lawrence is the fourth Hawkeye this season to earn conference player of the year honors.
