SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers sign Andrew Mitchel

Explorers sign LHP Mitchel

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Andrew Mitchel to a 2020 American Association contract. The 2020 season will be Mitchel’s first with the Explorers.

An eighth-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2019 MLB Draft, he never pitched professionally with the Padres due to an injury, resulting in his release this winter.

The 6’1, 195-pound southpaw played two collegiate seasons at San Jose State University. He compiled a 10-6 record and a 4.15 ERA over 33 games, 27 starts. He logged a total of 171 2/3 innings, racking up 213 strikeouts while allowing 92 walks.

In his senior season, he led the Mountain West Conference with 112 strikeouts, which were the ninth-most in school history. He finished second in the Mountain West with an opponents batting average of .208. In a start against Air Force, he compiled 18 strikeouts, the most punchouts in a start in the NCAA for the 2019 season.