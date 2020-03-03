SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers' A.J. Hodges earns USHL honor

Hodges named Player of the Week

CHICAGO -- Sioux City Musketeers' A.J. Hodges was named the USHL Forward of the Week.

Hodges factored in all but one of the Sioux ity goals as the Musketeers split a pair of road games over the weekend. In Friday's game, he had a goal and an assist in the first period and tied the game at 3-3 with a goal in the third period before Sioux City fell 4-3 to Dubuque.

The next day, Hodges scored midway through the first frame and added another goal late in the second period. He scored the game-winning goal in the third period for a 4-3 Sioux City win. He was named the first star of the game for his second three-point effort in as many nights.

Hodges has 12 points in 12 games since being acquired by the Musketeers after registering 18 points in 35 games with the Lumberjacks. The two three-point games were the first of Hodges' USHL career.

Janzen joins United Sports Academy

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy announced Jeff Janzen as assistant director of boys basketball. Janzen will be assisting Terry Comstock, United Sports Academy’s director of boys basketball.