SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers' A.J. Hodges earns USHL honor

Hodges named Player of the Week
CHICAGO -- Sioux City Musketeers' A.J. Hodges was named the USHL Forward of the Week.
Hodges factored in all but one of the Sioux ity goals as the Musketeers split a pair of road games over the weekend. In Friday's game, he had a goal and an assist in the first period and tied the game at 3-3 with a goal in the third period before Sioux City fell 4-3 to Dubuque.
The next day, Hodges scored midway through the first frame and added another goal late in the second period. He scored the game-winning goal in the third period for a 4-3 Sioux City win. He was named the first star of the game for his second three-point effort in as many nights.
Hodges has 12 points in 12 games since being acquired by the Musketeers after registering 18 points in 35 games with the Lumberjacks. The two three-point games were the first of Hodges' USHL career.
Janzen joins United Sports Academy
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy announced Jeff Janzen as assistant director of boys basketball. Janzen will be assisting Terry Comstock, United Sports Academy’s director of boys basketball.
Janzen served for 10 years as the assistant coach of the South Sioux City Cardinals boys basketball program under then-head coach Terry Comstock. During his time at SSC, the Cardinals made five state tournament appearances and won three state championships along with one runner-up finish. While at SSC, Janzen also served as the director of the Runnin’ Redbirds youth program. Janzen just finished his first year as the assistant coach of the Homer boys basketball program.
You have free articles remaining.
As assistant director of boys basketball, Janzen will assist Comstock with the day to day operations of the boys basketball program, which includes helping with travel teams, skills sessions and group workouts. Janzen will also be in charge of organizing boys basketball tournaments held at the United Sports Academy.
USD women move up to No. 12/17
The USD women's basketball team moved up to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and moved up to No. 17 in Associated Press poll this week.
No. 12 South Dakota (27-2) completed a perfect 16-0 Summit League regular-season slate with a 76-47 win over North Dakota on Saturday. The Coyotes have run the table in the league for the second time in three years. In 28 years of the Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference, only three teams have completed a regular-season sweep and South Dakota is the first program to do it twice.
The Coyotes set a program record for regular-season victories with 27 with the team’s only losses this season coming to No. 1 South Carolina and No. 21/23 Missouri State.
This marks South Dakota’s 14th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, tying the longest streak by a Summit League team. The Coyotes’ 10 weeks in the AP Top 25 is also tied for the most single-season appearances in Summit history.
No. 12 South Dakota, ranked in the same spot for the second-straight week, owns the highest ranking in either poll by a Summit League men’s or women’s basketball team.
With the Coyotes climbing the rankings in February, No. 17 becomes the highest the program has ever been ranked in the AP poll. It’s the second-highest ranking by a Summit League team behind the 2008-09 South Dakota State team that reached No. 16. South Dakota has now tied for the most single-season appearances by a Summit League team in the AP Top 25 with 10 weeks this season.
The No. 17/12 Coyotes are the Summit League Tournament opener at noon Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. South Dakota faces eighth-seeded Omaha in the quarterfinals.