Musketeers Bobby Brink named USHL Forward of the Year
The USHL announced on Thursday that Sioux City Musketeers forward Bobby Brink is the USHL Forward of the Year.
Brink, a University of Denver commit, scored 35 goals in 43 games with 33 assists. Brink had a plus-23 rating. His 1.29 points per game ranked 14th in USHL history.
His 35 goals tied for the franchise high for Sioux City, set by Bobo Carpenter in the 2014-15 season.
Brink had three hat tricks this past season and scored two goals in four different games. He scored in 17 straight games, the longest streak in the USHL this past season.
Brink is rated the No. 19 overall North American skater by the NHL Central Scouting.
Northwestern to host spring game
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern College football team is set to host its annual spring football scrimmage on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The scrimmage is available to watch via the Northwestern webcast.
Instead of admission or an entrance fee, members of the team and the coaching staff request donations to help fill chemo bags for the Delivering Hope, Chemo Comfort Care Bags. If fans prefer to donate cash instead of the items listed below, it is welcomed.
The items of need are chapstick, peppermint hard candy, hand sanitizer, travel size Kleenex individual packs, fuzzy socks and crossword puzzles.
S.D. H.S. All-Star football rosters announced
VERMILLION, S.D. -- The S.D High School Football Coaches Association announced the rosters for the All-Star Football Game for Saturday, June 8.
Dakota Valley's Nate Rice, Sam Chesterman and Casey Voichahoske were named to to the Red Team roster.