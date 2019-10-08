Haider earns Goaltender of the Week
SIOUX CITY -- Coming off a great home opener start against the Omaha Lancers goaltender, Ethan Haider has been named USHL’s Goaltender of the Week.
Haider earned his first USHL Goaltender of the Week Honor this season after picking up an overtime victory against the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night. Ethan finished the night with 27 saves and a couple crucial saves in the overtime to secure the victory.
A Nashville Predators prospect, Haider made a trio of saves in the extra frame before his offense finished off the game with just four seconds remaining. Haider, a Clarkson College commit, is now 1-2-0-0 on the season with a .910 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average and his 184 minutes played this season is fourth most in the USHL.
Wayne State stays at No. 15
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College remained 15th in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The 13-2 Wildcats, 4-2 in the NSIC, received 459 points in voting conducted by various Division II coaches across the nation.
WSC split NSIC home matches over the weekend, sweeping Minnesota State 3-0 while falling in five sets to No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul. The Wildcats will be on the road this weekend visiting No. 19 Winona State Friday at 6 p.m. and 18th-ranked Upper Iowa Saturday at 2 p.m.
USD's Erbes named Lineman of the Week
ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota redshirt freshman right tackle Isaac Erbes has earned his first Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week award for his play during the Coyotes’ 38-0 Dakota Days win against Indiana State Saturday inside the DakotaDome.
Erbes was dominant for a Coyote offense that ran for 312 yards and totaled 522 yards against the nation’s 15th-ranked defense, one that permitted 304 yards per game in non-conference play. Erbes and the Coyotes averaged 8.4 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns (4, 42, 37, 44). He didn’t allow a sack as South Dakota passed for 210 yards, and graded out at over 90 percent for the game. USD netted 8.3 yards per play against the Sycamores.
South Dakota (2-3, 1-0 MVFC) ranks 22nd nationally in total offense at 448 yards per game heading into Saturday’s game at Missouri State (2 p.m., ESPN3) in Springfield, Missouri.