SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers hire Travis Morgan as CEO

Musketeers hire Morgan as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers hired of Travis Morgan as the organization’s first-ever CEO.
Morgan comes to the Musketeers after leading the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for three successful seasons. He was named the SCSO’s first ever CEO its 105-year history. Morgan also spent nearly 20 years as a sports broadcaster in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, and Omaha, covering the USHL teams in all three cities.
“I love Sioux City and I love the Musketeers so this is the perfect fit,” said Morgan. It wasn’t that long ago when the Muskies were the big ticket in this town, and they can be again. There was over 6,300 fans in the Tyson for the Clark Cup Final in 2017 so the interest is there. We have to create an affordable and electric fan experience that brings people back consistently, and that’s exactly what we intend to do this upcoming season.”
The Musketeers open up their season at home against Tri-City on Saturday, November 7.
Morningside sweeps golf awards
SIOUX CITY -- The junior combination of Laia Badosa and Sam Storey took home the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's and men's Golfer of the Week attributes for the week of Sept. 20-26.
Badosa set a new 18-hole individual scoring record for Morningside when she carded a 66 to open the elite Northwest Iowa National Invitational. She validated that effort the same day coming back with a 68 on the Willow Creek Golf Course in LeMars en route to medalist honors by 11 strokes. Her first-round 66 was also part of a team-record 285, as Badosa and her teammates increased a streak of round top-five marks to 14 in a row.
Storey, claiming his third straight Player of the Week award, tied a program record for career medalist honors with former standout and current Euro PGA member Brandon Thompson when he rallied with a final round 68 to claim the top spot in an elite field at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational. His play helped lead the Mustangs to their third straight tournament title this fall and extend a staggering streak of placing among the team leaderboard top five in 24 successive rounds.
Former Iowa player DiCindio dies
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Former University of Iowa football lettermen William DiCindio has passed away at the age of 83.
DiCindio lettered for two seasons (1960-61) as an offensive guard for the Hawkeyes. DiCindio and the Hawkeyes captured the 1960 Big Ten Championship and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll under head coach Forest Evashevski. In addition to his undergraduate degree, DiCindio earned a Law Degree from Iowa.
A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, DiCindio entered the United States Air Force following high school graduation, serving as an Airman First Class from 1954-58. Prior to his honorable discharge, DiCindio played for the Air Force football team at the Chicksands Military Base in the United Kingdom. He was named to the All-Europe Air Force team during that time.
As a Labor Relations Attorney, DiCindio had a storied career and never fully retired. He continued working as an arbitrator and mediator on the Federal Board of Mediation and the Labor Boards of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania through 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!