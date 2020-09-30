SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers hire Travis Morgan as CEO

Musketeers hire Morgan as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers hired of Travis Morgan as the organization’s first-ever CEO.

Morgan comes to the Musketeers after leading the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra for three successful seasons. He was named the SCSO’s first ever CEO its 105-year history. Morgan also spent nearly 20 years as a sports broadcaster in Sioux City, Sioux Falls, and Omaha, covering the USHL teams in all three cities.

“I love Sioux City and I love the Musketeers so this is the perfect fit,” said Morgan. It wasn’t that long ago when the Muskies were the big ticket in this town, and they can be again. There was over 6,300 fans in the Tyson for the Clark Cup Final in 2017 so the interest is there. We have to create an affordable and electric fan experience that brings people back consistently, and that’s exactly what we intend to do this upcoming season.”

The Musketeers open up their season at home against Tri-City on Saturday, November 7.

Morningside sweeps golf awards

SIOUX CITY -- The junior combination of Laia Badosa and Sam Storey took home the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's and men's Golfer of the Week attributes for the week of Sept. 20-26.