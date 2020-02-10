SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers trade for defenseman

Musketeers trade for defenseman
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers made a couple of trades last week.
In a deal with Omaha, the Musketeers sent defenseman Nolan Krenzen and a 2020 Phase II fifth-round draft pick to the Lancers in exchange for defenseman Josh Opilka, affiliate forward Bennett Schimek, a 2020 Phase II first-round draft pick, a 2020 Phase II fourth-round draft pick, a 2021 Phase II second-round draft pick and future considerations. Opilka played this past weekend for the Musketeers, scoring a goal and adding an assist.
In another deal with Sioux Falls, the Musketeers sent affiliate Blake Biondi and a 2020 Phase I sixth-round draft pick to the Stampede in exchange for affiliate defenseman Evan Bushy and a Phase I third-round draft pick.
USD moves up to No. 21
NEW YORK -- South Dakota women’s basketball moved back to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
The No. 21 Coyotes (22-2, 11-0) have been rolling through the Summit League slate with an average margin of victory of 35.9 points per game. It’s the nation-leading winning margin in conference games.
South Dakota is coming off a 93-46 win at North Dakota on Sunday. Six Coyotes – Ciara Duffy, Taylor Frederick, Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven, Madison Mckeever, Jeniah Ugofsky – scored in double-figures in the game. It was the first time the program had placed that many in double-digits in a Division I game since 2017.
A semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, Duffy leads the team with 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
No. 21 is the highest that South Dakota has been ranked in the Associated Press poll, equaling its ranking from two weeks ago. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for seven weeks this season.
The Coyotes return home to host Western Illinois on Thursday with tip-off at 7 p.m.
UNI's Green earns MVC honor
ST. LOUIS -- UNI sophomore guard AJ Green has been named MVC Player of the Week. This is the fourth time Green has been named MVC Player of the Week this season.
Green averaged 26.5 points per game in two Valley wins last week as UNI won at Valparaiso and defeated Drake at home. Green shot 46% from the field, made eight three-pointers, recorded six rebounds and had six assists on the week.
Green finished with 19 points going 7-of-20 from the field in a win at Valparaiso. The reigning MVC Freshman of the Year returned to the McLeod Center on Saturday afternoon for one of his best performances of his career. Green finished with 34 points, going 12-of-21 from the field with six made three-pointers in front of a sold-out crowd.
Iowa's Pemsl suspended
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Cordell Pemsl was arrested early Monday morning in Iowa City for driving while his license was revoked.
Pemsl will be suspended for Iowa’s next game at Indiana (Thursday) per violation of the UI Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.
Pemsl has played in 22 games this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
WSC's Hanson named player of the week
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College junior infielder Andrew Hanson has been named the first Northern Sun Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the 2020 season following his performances in four games at the Alpine Fresh 4 Him Baseball Classic in Texas.
Hanson, a first baseman/second baseman, hit .421 in four games to open the season (8-for-19) with four doubles, one triple, five RBIs and five runs scored. He hit safely in all four games and had three multi-hit contests, opening the season with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with two doubles, a stolen base and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Newman (Kan.).
Hanson was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and two stolen bases in an 18-12 loss to Oklahoma Panhandle State and went 2-for-5 with a double and triple in a 10-4 win over Southern Nazarene.