SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers trade for defenseman

A semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, Duffy leads the team with 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

No. 21 is the highest that South Dakota has been ranked in the Associated Press poll, equaling its ranking from two weeks ago. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for seven weeks this season.

The Coyotes return home to host Western Illinois on Thursday with tip-off at 7 p.m.

UNI's Green earns MVC honor

ST. LOUIS -- UNI sophomore guard AJ Green has been named MVC Player of the Week. This is the fourth time Green has been named MVC Player of the Week this season.

Green averaged 26.5 points per game in two Valley wins last week as UNI won at Valparaiso and defeated Drake at home. Green shot 46% from the field, made eight three-pointers, recorded six rebounds and had six assists on the week.

Green finished with 19 points going 7-of-20 from the field in a win at Valparaiso. The reigning MVC Freshman of the Year returned to the McLeod Center on Saturday afternoon for one of his best performances of his career. Green finished with 34 points, going 12-of-21 from the field with six made three-pointers in front of a sold-out crowd.