SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers trade Sam Stange and Ian Malcolmson

Musketeers trade Stange, Malcolmson
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers traded leading scorer Sam Stange and Ian Malcolmson along with a 2020 Phase II fourth-round pick to the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Musketeers get back Brian Carrabes, Austin Heidemann and a 2020 Phase II first-round pick and future considerations.
Stange had 42 points this season and he was sixth in the USHL with 24 goals. Malcolmson had 29 points with 19 of those coming on assists.
Carrabes is a 2021-22 Boston University commit. He has eight goals and 19 assists on the season and was the third-leading scorer for the Stampede this season.
Heidemann has played almost 100 goals in his USHL career. In 32 games this season, he has eight goals and three assists.
USD's Nilsen garners national honor
NEW ORLEANS -- South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen has been named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week for the period ended Feb. 23.
Nilsen broke the NCAA indoor collegiate record in the pole vault last Friday at the Nebraska Tune-Up. He vaulted an indoor best of 19 feet, 5.5 inches, inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The height ranks Nilsen as third in the world this indoor season behind Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis and fellow American Sam Kendricks.
Nilsen’s height ranks him as the No. 15 indoor performer in world history and No. 4 indoor performer in American history.
This marks the third USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week accolade for Nilsen. He earned the honor twice in 2018, following the Howard Wood Dakota Relays and the Nebraska Tune-Up that season.
You have free articles remaining.
Nilsen owns a personal best of 19-6.25 from the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. That height broke the NCAA meet record.
USD women ranked 12th
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has climbed to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
This marks the highest ranking ever – in either the Associated Press or USA Today Coaches Poll – by a Summit League men’s or women’s basketball team.
The No. 12 Coyotes (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) have clinched their second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League/Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).
South Dakota has been ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for 13 consecutive weeks. The Coyotes have also spent nine weeks in the AP Top 25. This marks the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (2008-09 South Dakota State women’s basketball team spent 14 weeks in USA Today Coaches Poll and 10 weeks in Associated Press poll).
No. 20 South Dakota hosts North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.
Central Lyon's Meyer receives scholarship
JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Central Lyon senior Jarrett Meyer recently earned the Iowa Bankers Association's Student Athlete Achievement Award during the IHSAA wrestling tournament this past week.
The award recognizes a graduating senior student-athlete who excels in athletics and in the classroom and community.
Meyer was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice.