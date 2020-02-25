SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Musketeers trade Sam Stange and Ian Malcolmson

Nilsen’s height ranks him as the No. 15 indoor performer in world history and No. 4 indoor performer in American history.

This marks the third USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week accolade for Nilsen. He earned the honor twice in 2018, following the Howard Wood Dakota Relays and the Nebraska Tune-Up that season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nilsen owns a personal best of 19-6.25 from the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. That height broke the NCAA meet record.

USD women ranked 12th

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball has climbed to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

This marks the highest ranking ever – in either the Associated Press or USA Today Coaches Poll – by a Summit League men’s or women’s basketball team.

The No. 12 Coyotes (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) have clinched their second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League/Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).