Brink named USHL Forward of the Week
For the third week in a row, Sioux City Musketeer forward Bobby Brink was named the USHL Forward of the Week.
Brink scored two goals and dished out three assists to earn five points this past weekend. With this award, Brink becomes the first player in USHL history to earn three consecutive Forward of the Week honors, while also tying the league record for career awards with five. The last player to accomplish this feat was Rem Pitlick, who was later named USHL Player and Forward of the Year for the 2015-16 season.
Brink is up to 67 points (35 goals, 32 assists) in 42 games this season, an average of 1.60 points per game. His 67 points lead all Sioux City players and are also good for fourth among all USHL players. Brink’s 35 goals lead the Musketeers and are good for second among all USHL players. This is the fifth weekly award of Brink’s USHL career, as he was previously named Forward of the Week on Nov. 5, 2018, Feb. 4, 2019, Mar. 25, 2019 and Apr. 1, 2019.
The University of Denver commit was listed as a B-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List, and was ranked 29th among North American skaters on January's NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings. Brink also helped Team USA win a goal medal at the World Junior A challenge. Prior to his time in the USHL, Brink played for Minnetonka High in his home state of Minnesota.
Iowa's Lee to be recognized at State Capitol
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee will be recognized Tuesday inside the House and Senate chambers of the Iowa State Capitol building for his 2019 NCAA wrestling championship.
Lee won the 125-pound bracket at the national tournament March 23 in Pittsburgh. He outscored his opponents 55-7 to win the title for the second straight year and become the 23rd Hawkeye to win multiple NCAA championships.
Lee entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 3 seed. He was 5-0 in the tournament with one fall, one technical fall, one major decision, and a pair of decisions, including a 5-0 win the finals against fifth-seeded Jack Mueller of Virginia.
Lee finished the season 23-3 overall with 18 bonus-point wins.
UNI's Warren given extension
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- UNI Director of Athletics David Harris announced a two-year contract extension for Panther women's basketball head coach Tanya Warren. The new contract extends through the 2024-25 season.
Warren is the winningest coach in UNI women's basketball history and has led the Panthers to postseason play nine of the last 10 seasons, including a WNIT appearance in 2018-19. UNI also played in the MVC semifinals for the fifth consecutive season.
The Panthers posted the sixth 20-win season in program history despite missing two All-MVC players in Megan Maahs and Ellie Howell for much of the season.
Warren has two regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles and two MVC tournament titles on her resume. She was the named the MVC coach of the year in 2016, 2014 and 2011.
Warren was named the head coach before the 2008-09 season. Every Panther team for the past 11 seasons has finished the season with a record better than .500 in MVC play. Additionally, every team for the past 10 seasons has won 17 games or more, the longest streak in MVC men's or women's basketball. She has a career record of 225-166, including a record of 142-63 in the MVC.