SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux Falls' Kaely Hummel named NSIC first-team

Hummel earns third All-NSIC honor
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- For the third-straight season, Cherokee grad Kaely Hummel has been named to the All-Northern Sun Conference squad.
Hummel became Sioux Falls' first-ever three-time All-NSIC honoree. She is also the second player to earn first-team honors in back-to-back seasons.
Hummel was the NSIC Preseason South Division Player of the Year. She is averaging 16.9 points per game, which is fourth in the NSIC. She is shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line and is hitting 2.5 3-pointers a game. She is fourth all-time in USF history with 1,694 points and is USF's all-time leader in 3-pointers with 266. Her 506 points this season ranked 10th all-time in a single season.
Creighton's Zegarowski names Player of the Week
OMAHA, Neb. -- Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week. The Massachusetts native averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in wins over No. 19 Marquette and No. 21 Butler.
He is the second player in program history to be honored with National Player of the Week recognition by the USBWA, joining four-time winner Doug McDermott.
Zegarowski made 69.6 percent of his shots from the field (16-23), shooting 87.5 percent from three-point range (7-8) and 75 percent at the line (3-4). The Bluejays never trailed against Butler, and never trailed in the final 29 minutes vs. the Golden Eagles.
The Janie & Harry Hoch, Jr. Family Point Guard Endowed Scholarship recipient started his week with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 73-65 win at Marquette. Zegarowski made 7-of-11 shots from the field, including 4-of-4 marksmanship in the second half, in Creighton's third top-25 road win of the month.
On Sunday vs. Butler, Zegarowski tied a BIG EAST single-game record by making 7-of-7 three-point shots en route to 25 points in only 25 minutes. He was 5-for-5 from downtown in the first half as Creighton raced to its largest halftime lead (40-21) in league play since 2017. He would make 9-of-12 shots overall, also adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal.