SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux Falls' Kaely Hummel named NSIC first-team

Hummel earns third All-NSIC honor

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- For the third-straight season, Cherokee grad Kaely Hummel has been named to the All-Northern Sun Conference squad.

Hummel became Sioux Falls' first-ever three-time All-NSIC honoree. She is also the second player to earn first-team honors in back-to-back seasons.

Hummel was the NSIC Preseason South Division Player of the Year. She is averaging 16.9 points per game, which is fourth in the NSIC. She is shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line and is hitting 2.5 3-pointers a game. She is fourth all-time in USF history with 1,694 points and is USF's all-time leader in 3-pointers with 266. Her 506 points this season ranked 10th all-time in a single season.

Creighton's Zegarowski names Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after helping Creighton to a pair of top-25 wins last week. The Massachusetts native averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in wins over No. 19 Marquette and No. 21 Butler.