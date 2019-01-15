Johansen named defensive coordinator at USD
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has announced that Travis Johansen has agreed to become the Coyotes’ defensive coordinator.
Johansen had been the defensive coordinator at Grand View since 2013. The Vikings were 61-11 in his seasons with five conference championships and six NAIA playoff appearances, highlighted by a 2013 national championship following a 14-0 campaign.
A native of Blaine, Minn., who was a linebacker at Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.), Johansen was a Heart of America Conference assistant coach of the year in each of the last two seasons and a national defensive coordinator finalist in 2015. Grand View finished in the top 15 of the national rankings in each of his six seasons, including four top 10 rankings.
Johansen, who won Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors and played on two NSIC title teams, graduated with a degree in kinesiology and sport science. He stayed on Concordia-St. Paul’s staff for seven years before moving to Grand View.
BCU’s Wolfe on Bevo Francis Award watch list
SIOUX CITY | Jay Wolfe, a 6-foot-4 senior guard from Briar Cliff, has made the watch list of 100 players for the 2019 Bevo Francis Award.
Wolfe leads Briar Cliff with averages of 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He and the other nominees are aiming for an award for the top player in the nation competing in the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA ranks.
The award looks at individual achievement as well as personal character and team achievements. The Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced April 8.
USD trio earns Summit swimming honors
VERMILLION, S.D. | South Dakota swimming and diving team members Hudson Wilkerson, Sarah Schank and Sabrina Sabadeanu received Summit League athlete of the week honors according to a league announcement Tuesday.
A freshman, Wilkerson earned Summit men’s diver of the week honors after setting new season-highs and winning both the 1-meter (309.90) and 3-meter (333.45) events in a dual with Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Both totals represent NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying marks and are both ranked second all-time in USD history.
Schank, a senior, won Summit women’s diver of the week honors. She posted a season-high in the 3-meter event with a score of 297.60 which ranks second in the league and is also third in both USD history and NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying.
Sabadeanu was named the Summit women’s swimmer of the week. She swam to victory in the 200 IM, 200 back and 50 back while adding a third in the 50 freestyle. She also swam relay legs in the 400 medley, 200 medley and 200 free relays that each posted wins.
WSC’s Kalkowski is NSIC field athlete of week
WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State College’s Cade Kalkowski has been selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s men’s indoor field athlete of the week.
Kalkowski posted a first-place finish in the weight throw (62-3 ¼) at last weekend’s Haylett Invitational hosted by Doane University, He is currently ranked 12th in NCAA Division II in the event with a NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 63- ¼.
Study finds NAIA tournament brought $10 million to Sioux City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The 39th annual NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was hosted in Sioux City, Iowa for the 11th straight year and each year has boosted the local economy.
The NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship brings-in 32 teams and their fans to Sioux City annually from anywhere between one-to-six days. Over the course of the Championship, teams and fans not only occupy the hotels of the Sioux City region but patronize local restaurants and attractions.
Economic spending per day estimated at $142. There was an average stay of four days. Overall Economic impact estimated at $10,706,800. Attendance at the championship was 18,850.
UNI hires offensive coordinator
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – UNI football head coach Mark Farley has announced the hire of UNI alum and former NFL player Ryan Mahaffey as the offensive coordinator.
Mahaffey previously served as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Panthers. He returns to Cedar Falls after a two-year stint as the tight ends coach at Western Kentucky.
Mahaffey replaces John Bond who resigned his position because of family considerations. Mahaffey made his name at UNI as a three-time All-Conference tight end and fullback for the Panthers. During his time, UNI earned three consecutive conference titles. He graduated in 2011, earning his degree in economics. He went on to play two years in the NFL, suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens, the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
He returned to UNI in 2013 to coach tight ends before joining Brian Kelly's staff at Notre Dame as a graduate assistant working with wide receivers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In 2016, he was named the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at UNI. In 2017, he was named the tight ends coach at Western Kentucky.