SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball team wins in Hawaii late Sunday

A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy garners the weekly award for the fourth time of her career. She led the Coyotes to a pair of road victories at Northeastern and Green Bay to open the season. Duffy averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the first two games.

Action got underway on Tuesday when the Coyotes closed the game out on an 18-4 run to defeat Northeastern 80-76. Duffy led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.

South Dakota gritted out its second-straight road win at Green Bay on Saturday with a score of 66-60. Duffy nearly tallied a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the contest. On her final made free-throw of the game, she also moved to 10th on USD’s career scoring list with 1,306 points.

USD's Simmons earns MVFC player of the week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Coyotes’ 56-21 win against Youngstown State Saturday inside the DakotaDome. It is the third such award for Simmons this season and his fourth in the last two years.