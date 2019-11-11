SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball team wins in Hawaii late Sunday

MBB: USD holds off Hawaii
HONOLULU — South Dakota guards Triston Simpson and Stanley Umude scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Coyotes to a road win over the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, 81-75 late Sunday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The victory moved the Coyotes to 2-0 while Hawai’i fell to 1-1. Both Simpson and Umude reached 20 points for the eighth time in their careers. Simpson, who made 8-of-11 from the field, finished two points shy of his career high.
South Dakota led nearly from start to finish. The Coyotes took a 35-27 advantage into the break and equaled their largest lead at 64-53 on two Umude free throws with 7 minutes, 14 seconds remaining.
Hawai’i, which shot 60 percent in the second half, drew within two at 72-70 on a Raimo Zigmars layup with 1:08 left. But South Dakota got a free throw from freshman Hunter Goodrick and a block from Tyler Peterson on the defensive end to protect its lead. Simpson (2), Cody Kelley (4) and Goodrick (2) combined to make 8-of-8 free throws in the final 36 seconds.
USD's Duffy gets Summit player of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy receives the season’s first Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor for the period ended Nov. 10.
A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Duffy garners the weekly award for the fourth time of her career. She led the Coyotes to a pair of road victories at Northeastern and Green Bay to open the season. Duffy averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the first two games.
Action got underway on Tuesday when the Coyotes closed the game out on an 18-4 run to defeat Northeastern 80-76. Duffy led the way with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and five assists.
South Dakota gritted out its second-straight road win at Green Bay on Saturday with a score of 66-60. Duffy nearly tallied a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the contest. On her final made free-throw of the game, she also moved to 10th on USD’s career scoring list with 1,306 points.
USD's Simmons earns MVFC player of the week
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Coyotes’ 56-21 win against Youngstown State Saturday inside the DakotaDome. It is the third such award for Simmons this season and his fourth in the last two years.
Simmons passed for 180 yards, ran for 72 and accounted for five touchdowns in three quarters of work against the nation’s 22nd-ranked defense. He led the Coyotes on four consecutive touchdown drives of 75 yards or more to start the game, and passed for four touchdowns for the fourth time in his career. Simmons also surpassed his predecessor, Chris Streveler, for third place on the Coyotes’ all-time passing list with 6,162 yards.
Simmons leads the Valley and ranks seventh nationally in total offense at 311 yards per game.
South Dakota (4-6, 3-3 MVFC) continues play Saturday with a trip to Fargo, North Dakota, to face top-ranked and undefeated North Dakota State (10-0, 6-0) in a 2:30 p.m. kick inside the Fargodome.
Osky's Foster chooses Iowa State
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Highly-touted boys basketball recruit Xavier Foster made his verbal commitment Monday to play for Iowa State basketball next season at a press conference.
Foster, an Oskaloosa High School senior, narrowed his list among Iowa and Iowa State.
Foster is a 7-foot, 225-pound forward, and he averaged 14.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game last season.
Alonso, Alvarez win MLB rookies of the year
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has been selected NL Rookie of the Year.
Alonso led the majors with 53 home runs and earned 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed Monday night. The other first-place vote went to runner-up Mike Soroka, a right-hander with the Atlanta Braves.
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez took all 30 first-place votes in the AL, becoming the 24th unanimous pick.
Álvarez, a 22-year-old from Cuba, played 87 games after debuting in June, fewest by any position player to win AL Rookie of the Year. He hit 27 homers, batted .313, drove in 78 and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros. He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.