USD's Jensen finishes in top 25
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The South Dakota women's golf team fired a 309 to finish 13th overall in the final round of the Aggie Invitational on Wednesday afternoon on the New Mexico State Golf Course, tallying a three-round total of 934.
The Coyotes were one of three Summit League members competing in the tournament alongside South Dakota State and North Dakota.
Host New Mexico State (296-281-284-861) pulled away from second-place Utah Valley on the final day of the event, winning by 33 strokes as a team after a four-under 284 in the third round.
Laerke Jensen logged her second top-25 finish of the fall for the Coyotes and fired three of her four lowest rounds of the season in the event, tying for 23rd with a three-round total of 227 (75-76-76). Jensen’s 227 is her best 54-hole total of the fall and the third best of her career.
Morningside's Paschal earns Runner of the Week
SIOUX CITY — Ro Paschal of Morningside is the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men's Cross Country Runner-of-the-Week.
Paschal, a sophomore from Mancos, Colorado, helped the Morningside to fourth-place team finish among multi-divisional field at the Briar Cliff University Invitational in North Sioux City. He was the top GPAC individual finisher with a time of 26:03 on the 8k course. It was his first top-10 meet finish as a Mustang.
Morningside's Nava earns Golfer of the Week
SIOUX CITY — Maria Nava of Morningside is the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Golfer-of-the-Week. Nava, a sophomore from Monterrey, Mexico, holds the halfway point lead at 2019-20 GPAC Championships.
She topped the field during fall section by two strokes while heling the Mustangs to jump out to an impressive 51-shot lead in the team race heading into the final two rounds.